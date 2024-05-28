The Salvation Army of Arkansas and Oklahoma Expands Service After Tornadoes

Deadly storms produced at least 20 tornados this weekend, continuing a pattern of severe weather that began in April. This weekend’s series of storms left hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed and tens of thousands without power. The storms caused damage and loss in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois.

The Salvation Army’s Arkansas and Oklahoma division has been responding to previous tornado outbreaks for several weeks and has shifted to include these newly affected areas in their efforts. Damage Assessments and requests for assistance are still being collected as more areas become accessible to vehicles.

The Salvation Army has partnered with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief in both states to provide meal service and feeding support. In Arkansas, canteens are providing meal service to multiple shelters and the community at large through a fixed feeding site. A distribution of clean up kits and other necessities is being planned for early this week. Teams in Oklahoma have been providing meals to first responders since Sunday with mobile feeding units beginning operation on Monday. Service will expand as areas become accessible and more needs are assessed.

Throughout the affected areas, The Salvation Army remains committed to serving survivors and first responders with a whole person approach, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Recovery efforts look different for each storm, but The Salvation Army will be there.

