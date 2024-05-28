F&G opens opportunity to comment on multiple negotiated rulemaking changes

Idaho Fish and Game has begun the process of negotiated rulemaking. The Department will be hosting a series of public meetings at Fish and Game’s Headquarters building in Boise. The meetings will also be streamed virtually on Zoom. Those interested can learn more about each rule chapter being reviewed.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 29, Noon to 1 p.m. MDT | Chapter 4 and Chapter 8

Thursday, May 30, Noon to 1 p.m. MDT | Chapter 16

Trapping of Wildlife and Taking of Furbearing Animals (Learn more)

Friday, May 31, Noon to 1 p.m. MDT | Chapter 17

Rules Governing Use of Bait for Hunting Big Game Animals (Learn more)

The Rulemaking Process

The Department has begun the process of negotiated rulemaking. The intent to promulgate was published in the May 1, 2024, Idaho Administrative Bulletin. Written comments will be accepted through May 31, 2024. Email comments to rules@idfg.idaho.gov.

Negotiated rulemaking is being initiated in compliance with Governor Little’s Executive Order No. 2020-01 for Zero-Based Regulation. In accordance with the executive order, each rule chapter must be reviewed based on a schedule established by the Division of Financial Management and with the intent to simplify and streamline rule language and reduce regulatory burden. This chapter is brought in conjunction with 13.01.04 to evaluate where language can be more appropriately incorporated.