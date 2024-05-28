Howard University Students Awarded White House Correspondents’ Association Scholarships

WASHINGTON - Communications students from Howard University were recipients of prestigious White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) scholarships. Trinity Webster-Bass, Kyle Fisher, and JD Jean-Jacques were recognized for their exemplary achievements as student journalists.

“The WHCA scholarship program recognizes and celebrates the achievements of promising young journalists from across the country,” said Gracie Lawson-Borders, dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. “Howard University takes pride in our students’ accomplishments which exemplifies the university's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation in the field of journalism.”

Webster-Bass, Fisher, and Jean-Jacques were featured at a luncheon and program in their honor in Washington on April 26 and were guests of the WHCA at its annual dinner on April 27. Collectively the Howard students were awarded $21,000 in grants this week from the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Trinity Webster-Bass, a junior at Howard University, was awarded the Harry S. McAlpin, Jr. Scholarship. She stands out for her dedication to investigative reporting and her commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. As an audio intern at The Washington Post, Webster-Bass has already made significant strides in her journalism career, and she is set to return for another internship this summer. She has served as an investigative reporter for The Hilltop, Howard University's student newspaper. She also holds the position of president of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, Howard University Chapter.

Kyle Fisher, another junior at Howard University, excels both on the track and in the newsroom. As the sports section editor for The Hilltop, Fisher demonstrates his passion for journalism while showcasing his athleticism as an All-MEAC long and triple jumper in track and field. Beyond his academic and athletic pursuits, Kyle is actively involved as a grassroots mental health workers, a position that emphasizes his commitment to mental well-being advocacy in the community. This summer, Fisher will further his professional development by joining the NBCUniversal team as a summer intern for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

JD Jean-Jacques, the 2024-2025 editor of The Hilltop, adds another accolade to his list of achievements with his selection as a recipient of the Harry S. McAlpin, Jr. Scholarship. JD's dedication to journalism is evident through his leadership at The Hilltop and his commitment to journalistic integrity. A senior, Jean-Jacques was a member of the Howard University team that won a $1 million Goldman Sachs case study competition.

Pictured: (from left) Webster-Bass, Jean-Jacques, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Kyle Fisher.

###