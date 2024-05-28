Howard University Welcomes Gholston as Assistant Vice President for Post-Award and UARC Operations

WASHINGTON – Howard University is proud to announce the appointment of Jaquion Gholston as the new Assistant Vice President for Post Award and University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) Operations. Gholston has more than 18 years of experience in post-award management in higher education.

Most recently, Gholston was the director of sponsored accounting and cost analysis at Stevens Institute of Technology. He was instrumental in crafting and implementing a transformative financial compliance strategy that substantially enhanced the research administration framework. Under Gholston’s leadership, the System Engineering Research Center, a DoD-funded UARC, saw remarkable growth, expanding its operational budget from $35 million in 2008 to $110 million in 2023. The growth came as a direct result of his strategic oversight and adherence to stringent financial compliance standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jaquion Gholston to our team," said Bruce Jones, Ph.D, vice president for research at Howard University. "His extensive experience and proven track record will undoubtedly enhance our research operations and help us reach new heights in our research enterprise."

Gholston’s tenure at Stevens was distinguished by his adept leadership in financial compliance, post-award operations, and cost analysis. He successfully managed a diverse research portfolio and cultivated productive relationships with various audit agencies, significantly strengthening central office support for UARC operations.

Before Stevens, Gholston served in multiple capacities within the central post-award office at Syracuse University. His contributions were crucial in implementing critical systems and automating processes, underscoring superb communication and analytical skills. His initiatives markedly improved operational efficiencies and demonstrated his commitment to problem-solving. Gholston earned his master of science in Information Management from Syracuse University.

