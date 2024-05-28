Specialty Gifts Manufacturer Boxer Gifts to Invest in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Boxer Gifts LLC, a specialty gifts manufacturing company, will invest $1.4 million to establish a new operation in the City of Harrisonburg. The company will establish its first light manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale U.S. operation and will purchase and retrofit the new facility to increase capacity and efficiency in accessing its customers in the U.S. market. The project will create 15 new jobs.

“Virginia provides one of the best business environments in the country which provides the ecosystem for family-owned businesses like Boxer Gifts to thrive,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In addition to the robust manufacturing sector and the accessibility to the U.S. market, Virginia is a strong partner for international businesses like Boxer to invest and grow. I am thrilled to welcome Boxer Gifts to the Commonwealth.”

“Boxer Gifts’ decision to establish a manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale operation in Virginia is a testament to the thriving business environment the Commonwealth provides,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia offers the talent, the infrastructure, and the strategic location that attracts international companies like Boxer Gifts. I congratulate those involved in securing this project.”

“As producers of quirky and exciting gifts, Boxer found the perfect match with Virginia — the people here like to mix it up and do things their own way, just like Boxer Gifts,” said Thomas O’Brien, president of Boxer Gifts. “We hope our investment in the state will help spread fun and joy throughout Virginia while creating jobs and opportunities in the local area. After selling fun gifts in the United States for over 40 years, we're thrilled to announce that our first U.S.-based warehouse is set to open in Harrisonburg. After years of distributing our products in Virginia through 3PLs and getting to know the wonderful people and the state, we knew this was the perfect place for us. The Boxer Gifts Harrisonburg chapter starts here.”

“Our Harrisonburg 2043 vision plan calls for our community to become the economic capital of the Shenandoah Valley, with economic development strategies that grow existing businesses, encourage entrepreneurship, and attract new opportunities,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna R. Reed. “Harrisonburg is thrilled that Boxer Gifts selected our city for their first distribution operation in the United States. Boxer Gifts will be a great addition to the other international companies who have selected Harrisonburg for their U.S. headquarters.”

“Boxer Gifts represents the foundation of prosperity in the Shenandoah Valley based upon entrepreneurship and growth,” said Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership. “We welcome Boxer Gifts as our most recent international corporate citizen.”

“This is a significant investment in Harrisonburg, and we welcome Boxer Gifts to the Friendly City,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I appreciate the partnership between Boxer, Governor Youngkin's Administration, and the City of Harrisonburg to bring this to fruition. The job opportunities and economic growth that will result from this investment further highlight the Shenandoah Valley’s status as a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“We are happy to welcome Boxer Gifts LLC to Harrisonburg,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “I'm grateful for the investment of this family-owned company in our community and glad the Commonwealth is able to assist them in meeting their workforce needs. This investment once again highlights the strength of the manufacturing and logistics sectors in the Shenandoah Valley.”

Founded in 1982 in Leeds, England, Boxer Gifts is a family-owned and operated, U.K.-based specialty designer, manufacturer, and wholesaler of unique gifts, games, and toys. The company specializes in supplying new, innovative, and fun gifts for its customers, gift shop owners, and other major retailers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia and will support Boxer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

###

