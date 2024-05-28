From Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President, my dear Brother,

On behalf of the people and government of Congo, as well as on my own behalf, I am pleased and honored to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national day – 28 May - the Independence Day.

Mr. President, I wish you and your family the best of health, happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Taking this auspicious opportunity, I would like to reiterate my readiness to work together with you to enhance the existing relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between our countries. My visit to your country has left pleasant impressions on me.

I once again congratulate you on this remarkable holiday, and ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Denis Sassou-Nguesso

President of the Republic of Congo