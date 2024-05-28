May’s 'Wildlife Express' takes a bird’s-eye view on swallows

Bank swallows build burrows in sandy banks along rivers or streams. These sand banks attract many bank swallows, and the birds form a nesting colony. One strategy that tree and violet-green swallows use is nesting in cavities. These can be old woodpecker nests, crevices in trees, buildings, or a nest box.

The third nesting strategy is building mud nests. Barn and cliff swallows are well-known for their interesting mud nests. Barn swallows make a mud cup that they stick to the side of buildings, bridges or cliff faces. The gourd-shaped mud nests of cliff swallows are easy to recognize. Like the nests of barn swallows, cliff swallow nests are often found on man-made structures.

As mentioned earlier, Idaho is home to six different swallows: bank swallows, barn swallows, cliff swallows, northern rough-winged swallows, tree swallows, and violet-green swallows.

Be sure to check out May’s edition of Wildlife Express if you want to delve a little deeper into the world of swallows, how they eat, and build nests, and how they’re depicted in different cultures.

Wildlife Express is a monthly newsletter for elementary school-age children that teaches lessons about wildlife species and subjects. Each issue features an Idaho wildlife species and articles related to science and ecological concepts. The articles are written in an educational and entertaining fashion that gets students excited to read and learn about wildlife and their environments.