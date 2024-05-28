- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-1829
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides details about the implementation of the platform technology designation program established by section 506K of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). This guidance outlines eligibility factors for receiving a platform technology designation, potential benefits of receiving a designation, how to leverage data from designated platform technologies, how to discuss a planned designation request as part of a milestone meeting, the recommended content of a designation request submission, and the review timelines for a designation request. This program is intended to result in efficiencies in drug development, manufacturing, and review processes for drug product applications that incorporate designated platform technologies.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-1829.