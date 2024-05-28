Sen. Miller Encourages Seniors to Apply for Farmers Market Nutrition Program  

May 28, 2024 – Local residents aged 60 and older can now apply for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today.

Seniors in both Lehigh and Northampton counties could be eligible for five $10 vouchers that are able to be used at participating farms and farmers markets. The checks can be redeemed for Pennsylvania fresh fruits and vegetables only. Applications can be found here.

“Access to fresh, local produce should not be a luxury,” said Miller. “I know many of our seniors are living on fixed incomes. This is an opportunity to purchase locally, a win-win for both our seniors and our farmers.”

To be eligible, seniors’ total income cannot be above $27,861 for a one-person household or $37,814 for a two-person household. The applicant must be 60 or turn 60 by the end of 2024.

Vouchers can be redeemed at participating locations between June 1 and Nov. 30, 2024. A list of approved farms and farmers markets is available online at www.pafmnp.pa.gov.

“I encourage our eligible seniors to apply for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program,” said Miller. “This program is a fantastic way for our older residents to afford local produce, while supporting our nearby farms.”