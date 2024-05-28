Diamond Certified Resource Unveils Comprehensive Summer 2024 Guide for Consumers

The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services features articles, tips, infographics and more.

Petaluma, CA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Ratings Corporation (ARC) has launched an expansive online guide to summer-related services on its highly trafficked Diamond Certified Resource website, diamondcertified.org. This guide offers 16 researched articles, tips, and resources that are designed to help Bay Area residents stay prepared for all of their summer projects and needs.

“The Essential Guide to Summer-Related Services” is divided into four sections: Before, During, After and Essentials. From finding a children’s camp and identifying common summer scams to preventing mosquitoes and weathering a heat wave, there’s something for nearly every aspect of the season. Consumers can also get access to exclusive tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors and a helpful maintenance calendar, all designed to enhance the summer experience.

“People want to know which companies are high-quality and how to best work with the company they ultimately choose,” says ARC CEO Greg Louie. “That’s why we’ve created this deep category resource guide to help them this summer. When they read the 16 key articles and see links to pages where Diamond Certified companies are presented, they’ll feel more confident that they’re ready to take on the season.”

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company’s customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company’s entire customer base, ARC ensures that each company’s research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

It’s easy to find top rated Bay Area companies on the Diamond Certified website.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Monterey County

Napa County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), creator of Diamond Certified Resource, has pioneered the development of the most accurate customer satisfaction ratings of local companies. All research is performed by live telephone interviews that verify only real customers are surveyed. Diamond Certified is only awarded to local companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® in statistically rigorous ongoing research studies performed by ARC. Local consumers access updated ratings information and capability profiles at diamondcertified.org and benefit from the added assurance of the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee. A full-color Diamond Certified Directory is published annually and more than 800,000 copies are mailed free to homeowners and companies each April.

Attachment

Greg Louie American Ratings Corporation (925) 548-3175 greglouie@diamondcertified.org