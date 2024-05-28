Public Notice - Vermont Judicial Bureau Waiver Penalty Panel to Hold Public Hearing on July 3rd

The Vermont Judicial Bureau Waiver Penalty Panel will hold a public hearing at the Judicial Bureau located at 82 Railroad Row, White River Junction on July 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. or you can participate by Webex.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments pertaining to waiver penalties established pursuant to 4 V.S.A. § 1102(d). All interested persons are welcome to attend. Written comments may be filed prior to the hearing. Written comments may be mailed to:

Judicial Bureau, Waiver Penalty Panel

P.O. Box 607

White River Jct., VT 05001

or emailed to VJB@vtcourts.gov. If you wish to attend the meeting by Webex, please submit an email and the meeting invite will be forwarded to you.