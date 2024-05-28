Governor Shapiro Brings Great American Getaway RV Tour to Clarion, Tioga, and Warren Counties, Visiting Small Businesses, Touring Charming Towns, and Showcasing Breathtaking Outdoor Recreation Attractions

On the fifth day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro made stops in Clarion, Tioga, and Warren counties, promoting small businesses and showcasing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry and experiences.

Left: The Great American Getaway RV travels to Clarion, Tioga, and Warren counties.

Right: Governor Shapiro golfs at the Foxburg Country Club – home to the oldest continuously used golf course in the United States.



Wellsboro, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Clarion, Tioga, and Warren counties to promote small businesses and showcase Pennsylvania’s breathtaking parks and outdoor recreation experiences.

On Monday, Governor Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand: The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions – including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026 like America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the 2026 NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All Star Game in 2026.

While in Clarion, Tioga, and Warren counties today, Governor Shapiro visited the Foxburg Country Club, hiked in the Allegheny National Forest, visited several local small businesses, toured the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, and continued to encourage more people to visit Pennsylvania. Read more about The Great American Getaway RV tour stop in Clarion, Tioga, and Warren counties below.

Governor Shapiro, Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Visit Oldest Continuously Used Golf Course in the United States

Today, Governor Shapiro and the First Family joined Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Tourism Director Hind Karns for a tour of the Foxburg Country Club. The Foxburg Country Club is on the National Register of Historic Places and is home to the oldest continuously used golf course in the United States. The Governor then stopped by the Allegheny Grille for a tour of the lodge and a meal along the beautiful Allegheny River.

Governor Shapiro and the First Family Visit the Allegheny National Forest, Wellsboro Small Businesses, and The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon

Governor Shapiro and the First Family hiked the Rimrock Trail in the Allegheny National Forest before heading to Wellsboro to visit several main street small businesses. While in Wellsboro, the Governor visited Arise Café, Pop’s Culture Shoppe, and Penns Well Hotel to promote small businesses and main streets in the Commonwealth. The Governor and the First Family then visited the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon in Leonard Harrison State Park.

The Great American Getaway: How the New Brand and the Governor’s Proposed 2024-25 Budget Prioritizes Pennsylvania Tourism, Encourages Millions to Visit Pennsylvania, and Supports Our Communities

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry:

Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 486,871 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

