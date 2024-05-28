Rackspace Technology Cloud Solutions Transforms Video Content Management for Young Hollywood

New cloud environment delivers transformative results, enabling new video monetization and distribution opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), the leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced working with Young Hollywood on a multi-stage Google Cloud solution to transform video content management. The collaboration successfully created the necessary infrastructure, third-party metadata, video assets, and processed videos using the Google Cloud Video Intelligence Application Programming Interface™ (API). The new cloud infrastructure provides the pioneering entertainment network with ten times faster video processing and improved data accessibility while enabling new monetization and distribution opportunities.



"Young Hollywood recognized the need to increase flexibility, agility, and the ability to expand into innovative technologies. To achieve these goals, the company decided to move to the cloud and sought a partner to help migrate, optimize costs, and enable innovation," said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "Previously, Young Hollywood relied on servers in the Rackspace Technology data center, and due to the long-standing, positive experience with Rackspace Technology Private Virtual Cloud (PVC) support, they knew we were the right partner to turn to for help with expansion to Google Cloud."

Young Hollywood approached Rackspace Technology about the identified benefits of Google Cloud for the growth, expansion, and adoption of innovative technologies, especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company aimed to leverage AI for business growth, particularly for celebrity recognition in videos, and to scale video processing while overcoming API limits. This empowered Young Hollywood to access rich data regarding its video content, including specific information that appears in each video, making information easily searchable for users.

"Rackspace has been our partner since 2006…over 18 years! We partnered with Rackspace before we even launched Young Hollywood," said R.J. Williams, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and Founder of Young Hollywood. "We have always wanted to be ahead of the curve, innovate, and do new things. As technology has expanded, we realized Google Cloud makes a lot of sense to help us grow, expand, and utilize innovative technologies, with AI as a focus. To make the most of all our technologies, it makes sense to have our websites on Google Cloud and all our video content to take full advantage of AI."

Rackspace Technology, Google Cloud, and Young Hollywood Achievements

Migrated 5,092 video files to Google Cloud Storage™, with Google Cloud Video Intelligence output files readily available for efficient search results

Accelerated video processing by 10x, from 10 videos per hour to more than 100

Made rich video intelligence data accessible across 5,000+ video assets

Streamlined information retrieval through output files, facilitating basic queries regarding text, celebrities, and brands

Loaded third-party metadata into Google BigQuery™, enabling comprehensive data analysis

Implemented cutting-edge tools, optimized data management, and improved processing for effective AI utilization, Young Hollywood now possesses powerful tools to effectively leverage its extensive video content.

Rackspace Technology continues collaborating with Young Hollywood, exploring ways to enhance search functionalities and identify monetization and distribution strategies for video clips. Young Hollywood remains committed to using AI responsibly in celebrity interviews, maintaining the trust they have built over the years.

"One thing I learned with Young Hollywood early on is to focus on what you do well and rely on experts for areas outside your core competency," added Williams. "Partnering with Rackspace Technology provides us with unbeatable 24x7x365 support and peace of mind."

Click here to learn more about the full Rackspace Technology Young Hollywood, Rackspace Technology, and Google Cloud solution.

About Young Hollywood

Founded by Chairman and CEO R.J. Williams in 2007, Young Hollywood is the Leading Celebrity Influencer and Lifestyle Network for Millennials. Young Hollywood is available on digital, social, television and mobile in over 160 countries and in over 120 million homes.

In addition to financing, producing and distributing over 500 hours of original programming annually, the company's activities include owning and operating ten leading entertainment digital platforms, a 24-hour OTT Network serving nearly 160 million subscribers and licensing the Young Hollywood trademark internationally for a range of consumer products and services.

Young Hollywood owns a library of over 10,000 hours of evergreen content across multiple genres, garnering billions of views to date via its growing distribution network, which includes Apple TV, Amazon Channels, Roku, Rakuten, Samsung, TCL, LG, Xiaomi, YouTube, and over 50 others. For more information, visit www.yhworldwide.com and follow YH on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok and Instagram @YoungHollywood.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com