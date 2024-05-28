LiquidStack to Showcase Immersion Cooling Technology at Cisco Live's Sustainability Zone

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced that it will showcase its advanced two-phase immersion cooling technology at Cisco Live , in the Cisco Sustainability Zone. Together with Cisco, LiquidStack is highlighting the superior cooling capabilities of immersion cooling for optical networking equipment, essential for supporting the growing needs of generative AI without compromising sustainability.



Attendees can join LiquidStack in the Cisco Sustainability Zone at Cisco Live from June 2 - 6, 2024, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, to see the LiquidStack DataTank™ 4U in action and learn about the immense efficiency and sustainability benefits of immersion cooling, including:

Exceptional Thermal Management: See how LiquidStack’s technology efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring that high frequency optical networking equipment stays at optimal temperatures.

Enhanced Optical Integrity: Learn how LiquidStack maintains high-quality data transmission, crucial for generative AI workloads.

Energy and Water Efficiency: Discover how immersion cooling significantly reduces energy consumption and conserves water, cutting operational costs and minimizing environmental impact.



“We are thrilled at the opportunity to demonstrate our advanced two-phase immersion cooling technology alongside Cisco,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Our advanced liquid cooling technology supports high-frequency networking equipment at high densities, both sustainably and at scale.”

LiquidStack’s immersion cooling technology meets the evolving demands of modern data centers, providing scalability and flexibility for next-generation optical networking and intensive AI applications. With a 41% reduction in energy in comparison to traditional air cooling and the potential for zero water usage, the eco-friendly solution optimizes energy use and conserves water resources.

Experience the Future of Cooling

We invite all Cisco Live attendees to visit our demonstration in the Cisco Sustainability Zone and learn how LiquidStack is leading the way in sustainable data center cooling technology. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the future of liquid cooled optical networking equipment.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s universal direct-to-chip CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Zemack

dana@scratchmm.com



