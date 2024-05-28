Submit Release
Pakistan: two journalists killed

NUJ condemns murders as journalists’ death toll rises to six this year.

On 21 May, Dawar was fatally shot in North Waziristan by unknown assailants and was transferred to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He had reportedly received threatening telephone calls prior to his death, and it is claimed local police have stated the killing was targeted, with a First Information Report prepared by police now registered.

O 24 May, Gadani, a journalist associated with the Awami Awaz newspaper was shot by unknown perpetrators three times while travelling to the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club from his home. The journalist suffered severe injuries to his lungs after being shot in his chest and abdomen, no First information Report has been launched by authorities.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists in calling for an immediate comprehensive investigation into the journalists’ murders. Their killings follow the deaths of Muhammad Siddique Mengal, Meher Ashfaq Sial, Sagheer Ahmed Laar and Tahira Nosheen Rana this year.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The IFJ condemns in the strongest terms the killing of journalists Kamran Dawar and Nasrullah Gadani. Journalists and media workers in Pakistan have a constitutional right to freedom of expression, however this is undermined by targeted attacks, assaults, and killings. Authorities must ensure that the media is free to work without fear of retribution and ensure that these killings are subject to an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation.”

