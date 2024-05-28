Paperclip to Showcase SAFE® Searchable Encryption at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2024

Paperclip will share its breakthrough encryption solution at the annual event held in National Harbor June 3-5

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced today its sponsorship of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, Maryland June 3-5. The annual show brings together a world-class community of digital workplace leaders, architects, and IT executives.



Paperclip, an innovative content management and data security company, will showcase its breakthrough SAFE® searchable encryption solution at the annual show alongside other leading security vendors.

“SAFE searchable encryption is unlike anything on the market today,” said William Weiss, CEO of Paperclip. “We’ve made searchable encryption faster, simpler, and more secure than any other solution. Finally, organizations can fully encrypt and protect their data, and keep them from being another data breach headline.”

Gartner recently stated that “With searchable encryption, data is encrypted before it goes into the data store. Encrypted data can be searched without being decrypted, which has a performance advantage over traditional encrypt and decrypt technology.”

Gartner goes on to state, “The need to protect data confidentiality and maintain data utility is a top concern for data analytics and privacy teams working with large amounts of data. The ability to encrypt data, and still process it security is considered the holy grail of data protection.”

Paperclip SAFE® as a Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) platform, leverages searchable symmetric encryption, military grade NIST AES 256 encryption algorithms, patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation (PEC) to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex searchable encryption designed for the way data is queried. SAFE ensures that data is always encrypted and out of the threat actor’s grasp.

“Encryption no longer needs to be complex, slow, and limited to data archives, backups, and email. We’re happy to be joining like-minded members of the Gartner security community for this exciting event,” Weiss said. “We look forward to discussing the importance of data security and the criticality of encrypting data throughout its lifecycle. Anyone who wants to improve their data security should visit us to learn more about SAFE.”

Paperclip is a silver sponsor of this year’s event and can be found in the Data Security Solutions Village at Booth #1130.

The conference is expected to have 5000+ attendees, 50+ Gartner experts and 120+ research-driven sessions. The full conference agenda features seven comprehensive tracks that take a deep dive into a broad range of topics including cybersecurity leadership, IT risk management, infrastructure security, application and data security, cybersecurity operations and more.

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits, taking place February 12-13, 2024 in Dubai, February 26-27 in India, March 18-19 in Sydney, June 3-5 in National Harbor, MD, July 24-26 in Tokyo and September 23-25 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSEC.

About Paperclip Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and communicate our client’s most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP. Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www. paperclip .com.

About Paperclip SAFE®

Paperclip’s proprietary SAFE® searchable encryption solution builds upon an established foundation of trust and collaboration earned from over three decades of consistent performance. Paperclip SAFE utilizes our team’s in-depth knowledge of the data supply chain to ensure that private, sensitive, and controlled data is encrypted and removed from risk of data theft and ransom. Originally developed as an internal solution, Paperclip has operationalized SAFE for more than three years to protect the critical data behind our active customer base, including nine of the top 10 life insurance and annuity enterprises. With Paperclip SAFE, critical data assets are always encrypted, always available, and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit https:// paperclip .com/safe.

