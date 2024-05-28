Blueprint Music Studios Announces “Blueprint Sessions” With Upcoming Streams From Taproot, Centershift, And More

Jasan Radford and Ted Wenri, Blueprint Studios owners Centershift Anti Groupies

The LA Valley-based rehearsal and recording studio is rolling out an ongoing livestream channel featuring well-known and upcoming artists from multiple genres.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Music Studios, a popular live rehearsal and recording studio destination for musicians in and around Ventura / Los Angeles counties, has announced their new series, The Blueprint Sessions. The sessions will include 30-minute live sets from established, famous, and emerging artists, filmed in HD and streamed online via ticketed platform StageIt. The program harkens to the days of cable networks championing artists of all types, giving fans a dependable music discovery platform while empowering bands to make money for their hard work and talent. The platform will create and stream content from Blueprint Studios and on-site via live shows in partnership with the artist and their respective management and record labels.

The debut streams from Blueprint Sessions include Taproot’s recent April 24th live performance from the Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood, timed during the massive comeback of these Nu Metal/Rock legends of the early 2000s. Blueprint has teamed with the Whiskey to film and present monthly live shows from the iconic venue. Each show recorded at Blueprint Studios will have a headliner and up to three support acts that will be announced before the stream date. Tickets will be available via StageIt before and after the performance, empowering fans to watch and even support artists (tips, merch, etc) from the comfort of their devices. Each show will eventually make its way to the Blueprint Sessions YouTube channel as the archive of performances builds.

Over the past weekend, Blueprint Sessions filmed four full episodes for upcoming ticketed streams on StageIt. Artists who participated included Centershift, Will Haven, Xtine & The Reckless Hearts, The Anti-Groupies, Annie O'Malley, Space Queens, and many others. Each episode will consist of three full songs from the artist and an exclusive interview that gives insight into the band’s career, new music, and upcoming plans.

Blueprint Studios and StageIt also recently partnered on a very successful educational series called the Blueprint Rockstar Master Class, which had a fantastic debut with a masterclass by Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio) and Robert “The VuDu Man” Sarzo (Ozzy, Hurricane, etc.). Blueprint Studios opened in 2023 and is a multi-unit, private band rehearsal location that gives artists in and around Los Angeles, including the San Fernando Valley and Conejo Valley areas, a quality home for practicing and recording their favorite genres of music. Clients range from young students to major label artists, and the Blueprint Team is always available to help accommodate the biggest and smallest projects in the works. Learn more at www.blueprintmusicstudios.com

About The Blueprint Sessions:

The Blueprint Sessions is a springboard to help launch bands and artists into the stratosphere. Our mission is to foster the growth of youthful musicians in Southern California. The Blueprint Sessions aims to showcase up-and-coming bands and established acts to as many people as possible worldwide via our channel on StageIt.com and YouTube. One of the other great things about The Blueprint Sessions is how the show is formatted. Each episode will feature three up-and-coming bands and a known headliner. The format will make for an incredible show and give your band the opportunity to play with and reach that headliner's audience.

The Blueprint Sessions was created by Executive Producers Jason Radford, Brian Lacy, and Michael Margules, all of whom are industry veterans with many years of experience in the music, TV, and film industries. But it's not just about the individual bands; it's about the collective effort to revitalize the Los Angeles music scene. The future is with the "sound of youth," The Blueprint Sessions is here to give your band a platform to showcase your talents and be part of this movement.