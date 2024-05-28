Celebrate bugs at Runge Conservation Nature Center’s Bug Blitz June 8

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to Runge Conservation Nature Center June 8 from 4:00-10:30 p.m. for the Bug Blitz event. This event will explore and celebrate the world of interesting insects.

Daytime bug activities will be from 4-8 p.m. This will include guided habitat explorations to catch bugs, learning stations on how to identify insects, and insect challenges for prizes and a drawing. The nighttime portion will run from 8:30-10:30 p.m. and will include a blacklight, moth bait, and the chance to observe fireflies and other nighttime insects.

This event is designed for all ages, and participants are welcome to come and go as they please. Registration is not required. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.