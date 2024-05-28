Apply for Ukrainian Enterprise Promotion Awards and qualify for European competition

The Ukrainian Enterprise Promotion Awards (UEPA), a national award for contribution to the development of entrepreneurship, has announced the opening of applications.

The Ukrainian Enterprise Promotion Awards 2024 was initiated by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Business and Export Development Office as part of the ‘EU4Business project: SME Policies and Institutions Support (SMEPIS)’, funded by the European Union.

UEPA is the Ukrainian national stage of the selection of candidates for the European Enterprise Promotion Awards (EEPA).

The call is open to national organisations, regions, communities, cities and towns public-private partnership initiatives (between authorities and entrepreneurs), educational programmes, business organisations (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises), and cross-border initiatives.

They can apply to one of the award’s categories: Promoting the entrepreneurial spirit; Investing in entrepreneurial skills; Support for digital technologies; Improving the business environment and supporting business internationalisation; Support for sustainable transformation; Responsible and inclusive entrepreneurship; and Grand Prix (does not allow to compete for participation in the European part of the competition).

The deadline for applications is 30 June.

