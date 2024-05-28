UTV Crash with Injury in Errol

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

May 25, 2024

Errol, NH – At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Michael Anderson, 42, of Putney, Vermont, was operating his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on the 13 Mile Woods Trail in Errol when he lost control and rolled the machine over. Anderson was traveling north in a group of three OHRVs and had a young passenger with him. He was navigating a downhill segment of the trail when the crash occurred. Anderson sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash, while the juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries. Companions immediately rendered aid to Anderson and his passenger following the rollover crash.

Bystanders who came upon the crash made a call to 911. Errol Fire Department, Errol Rescue, and Conservation Officers responded. Anderson and his juvenile passenger were both transported from the crash scene by ambulance. Based on the injuries Anderson sustained, the DHART helicopter was requested and Anderson was subsequently transported by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of his injuries. The juvenile passenger was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.

This crash is still under investigation, however it is believed that the downhill terrain present where the crash occurred in combination with a brake issue discovered on the UTV both played a role in this crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV users to utilize safety equipment. In this instance, the juvenile was secured in a child restraint system and was wearing a helmet with eye protection as required by law.