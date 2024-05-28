TruGrid SecureRDP: Awarded Top Performer Status by SourceForge

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGrid, a leading provider of secure remote desktop and hybrid work solutions, has been recognized as a Spring 2024 Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award places TruGrid in the top tenth percentile of favorably reviewed products, highlighting our commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Spring 2024 Top Performers,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “TruGrid showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”

To win the Spring 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that TruGrid deliver to customers.

“Receiving the SourceForge Spring 2024 Top Performer Award is a great honor. TruGrid strives to deliver best-in-class products and we are thrilled that our efforts are well-received by our customers. We’re proud to be recognized for our commitment to enhancing remote work technologies.”

TruGrid simplifies remote work technology for organizations that require robust, yet user-friendly solutions. Our flagship product, TruGrid SecureRDP, offers secure remote desktop capabilities without the need for VPNs or firewall modifications. TruGrid SecureRDP ensures cloud-based authentication before access, integrates high-performance global fiber optics to reduce latency, and provides comprehensive security features, such as multi-factor authentication and zero-trust architecture.

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge’s mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. For more details, visit TruGrid on SourceForge.

