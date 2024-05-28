Mithra postpones its annual general meeting

Liege, Belgium, 28 May 2024 – 15:00 CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to women’s health, today announces that in the context of the monetization process and the uncertainties related thereto, Mithra postpones its Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, previously planned for 30 May 2024 , to a later date to be determined.

Background Information:

On 5 March 2024, Mithra announced the launch of a comprehensive monetization process, exploring potential sales of selected assets, notably Estetra SRL, and potentially the entire business. Additionally, Mithra announced the entry into a secured bridge loan facility (“the Facility”) for an amount of up to EUR 13.5 million to be drawn in multiple tranches upon the satisfaction of certain milestones, as well as an uncommitted EUR 5 million "accordion" facility (which could be used once the committed amount has been fully drawn and only if the lenders consent). The lenders under the Facility consist of funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC and funds managed by Whitebox Advisors, LLC.

The monetization process for Mithra’s CDMO and Novalon SA assets are proceeding under court protection measures from the Liege Company Courts. The Mithra CDMO asset in Flemalle, Belgium was granted “Transfer under Judicial Supervision” with court-designated trustees to oversee negotiations with potential bidders and select the best offer while safeguarding the interests of the company, its creditors, and its employees. The Judicial reorganization proceedings to restructure the debt of Novalon SA, Mithra’s complex therapeutics business, involves reaching an amicable agreement with some creditors and implementing a court-sanctioned debt-restructuring plan therewith. The protection measures are expected to remain in effect until 19 June 2024.





