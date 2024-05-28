Nathan Tam, Founder of Submission Shark, Launches Martial Arts Marketing Agency
This launch of a brand new B2B marketing service, in addition to the recent acquisition of MMA Panda, solidifies Submission Shark's position.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Submission Shark is more than just a business, it's a community. As CEO Nathan Tam says, "We may be in the martial arts industry, but our purpose goes beyond selling products. We strive to make a positive impact on those around us." This rings true as Submission Shark partners with Hearts For Martial Arts, a non-profit organization that supports underprivileged youth who have a passion for martial arts.
With every purchase of a BJJ gi from Submission Shark or through their martial arts marketing agency Rank-Up Promotions' services, 10% of sales and revenue will go towards this cause. This not only helps aspiring martial artists pursue their dreams, but also fosters an inclusive and supportive environment within the community.
As the martial arts industry continues to evolve, Submission Shark remains at the forefront of innovation. They strive to provide superior products and services that align with the integrity and discipline of this community. With their extensive knowledge and passion for mixed martial arts, they understand the unique needs of gyms, fighters, and businesses in this niche market.
Through dedication, hard work, and a deep sense of purpose, Submission Shark has established itself as a trusted brand within the martial arts world. Their goal is not just to succeed as a business, but to uplift and empower those who share their love for martial arts. "At Submission Shark, we believe in the power of unity and supporting each other in our journey towards growth and success," says CEO Nathan Tam.
This launch of a brand new B2B marketing service, in addition to the recent acquisition of MMA Panda, solidifies Submission Shark's position as a leader in the industry. Join the Submission Shark community today and experience the difference of working with a company that truly cares about making a positive impact. From top-of-the-line BJJ gear to effective marketing strategies, Submission Shark has everything you need to take your martial arts journey to the next level.
