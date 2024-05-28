Natural Food Preservative Market to Hit $1.05 Billion by 2034 with 7.1% CAGR

Growing concerns about environmental sustainability prompting more food manufacturers to opt for natural food preservatives, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently released research report that has been updated by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, worldwide sales of natural food preservatives are expected to reach US$ 526.3 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.Natural food preservatives are extensively utilized additives that can be found in a variety of products, including baked goods, confections, meat, poultry, and fish. They are consumed to preserve food products' natural qualities and to increase their shelf life for storage. Additionally, they help keep food fresh during transportation.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Natural food preservatives are set to be more widely used over the next decade due to the rising demand for fresh organic foods. Most health-conscious consumers prefer fresh food products, which is predicted to hurt market expansion opportunities. On the other hand, growing concerns about environmental sustainability are pushing food preservative manufacturers to include a range of natural preservatives, which is accelerating market growth opportunities.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global natural food preservative market is on a significant growth trajectory, anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.05 billion by 2034. This expansion reflects the increasing consumer demand for clean-label and chemical-free food preservation methods. A notable contributor to this market is Japan, which is projected to achieve a market size of US$ 71 million by the same year. The United States is also expected to see robust growth in this sector, with the demand for natural food preservatives forecasted to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034. This trend underscores a broader shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and more natural food options.In East Asia, China is poised to dominate, capturing a substantial 48.9% market share in the region by 2024. This dominance is indicative of the country's large food production industry and growing health-conscious consumer base. Within the various types of natural preservatives, salt-based options are particularly popular, with sales expected to reach US$ 97.9 million in 2024. This preference for salt-based preservatives highlights their effectiveness and long-standing use in food preservation. Overall, these projections signal a robust and dynamic future for the natural food preservative market across different regions.“Demand for food products with natural ingredients is driven by consumers' long-standing concerns about the quality of preservatives in food. Natural food preservatives play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of food products and maintaining their freshness during storage and transportation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Internet and e-Commerce Have Pushed Demand for Organic Food ItemsPeople are becoming more health-conscious, which is driving up demand for organic and chemical-free foods. Market growth is being driven by the increased use of natural preservatives by food producers due to growing concerns about environmental sustainability. Global e-commerce and internet penetration are driving up demand for organic food products. The use of synthetic foods in regular diets has made consumers more concerned about their health, which is driving the shift toward organic products.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competition AnalysisIn the natural food preservative industry, key players are focused on maintaining high product standards, ensuring rigorous quality control, and enhancing supply chain management systems to secure their market positions.A significant development occurred in February 2021 when IFF, a major industry player, completed the merger of its nutrition and biosciences division with DuPont. The merged entity continues to operate under the IFF name. In another strategic move, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S acquired Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH in September 2021, marking its entry into the high-growth human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) market. To meet the expected demand and expand HMO production capacity, Chr. Hansen plans to invest over US$ 217 million in production assets by 2025, including the development of a brownfield factory.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Frozen Meat Market : The global frozen meat market has witnessed robust growth and reached a market value of US$ 32.8 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, with projections indicating that it will reach a substantial size of US$ 61.5 billion by the end of 2031. Frozen Egg Market : The global frozen egg market is valued at US$ 3.67 billion in 2023. Worldwide sales of frozen eggs are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 6.69 billion by the end of the projected period (2023 to 2033).About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 