Jack Miller Named to DBusiness 30 in Their Thirties

TOLEDO, OH, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Miller, Market President for Hylant’s Detroit and Ann Arbor offices, has been named among the DBusiness 30 in Their Thirties. This designation recognizes leaders moving their companies, industries and communities forward.

Following a successful football career and graduation from the University of Michigan, Miller joined Hylant as an insurance producer, specializing in complex disability programs for the college and professional sports industry. He quickly rose to a leadership position within the company, embracing Hylant’s mission to treat clients and employees like family—with honesty, respect and trust.

“I’m honored to be recognized by DBusiness alongside this community’s amazing business leaders,” said Miller. “I’m also thankful for the support of mentors I’ve had along the way. I look forward to continuing to lead the associates in Hylant’s Southeast Michigan offices in providing innovative, best-in-class service to our clients.”

Miller also has a passion for philanthropic opportunities, something he attributes to his upbringing and the community-centric culture at Hylant. He is on the board of Leaders for Kids and St. John’s Jesuit High School, and a member of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

“This is an honor that would not surprise many. Jack thrives based on his character,” said Hylant CEO Bubba Berenzweig. “He brings an overwhelming amount of empathy and sincerity to his leadership style while also providing the highest level of accountability to our customers. His approach to business and leadership transcends generations. I am proud of everything he has achieved in such a short period.”

About Hylant

Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, renowned for both expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, Hylant has helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances.

Hylant offers comprehensive risk management consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. Hylant provides solutions locally, nationally, and internationally.