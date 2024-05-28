Global Event and Exhibition Market Valued at US$ 44.02 Billion in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 58.96 Billion by 2032
Event and Exhibition Market Witnesses Steady Growth with a CAGR of 3.30% During 2024–2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has demonstrated robust growth, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟒.𝟎𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. According to recent forecasts, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟖.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟑𝟎% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This promising expansion is attributed to the increasing demand for interactive and experiential marketing strategies, the rise of virtual and hybrid event platforms, and the resurgence of in-person events as global restrictions ease. The event and exhibition sector is pivotal in fostering business networking, brand promotion, and knowledge sharing across various industries.
Industry experts emphasize the significance of technological advancements, such as AI-driven event management tools and immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), in enhancing attendee engagement and optimizing operational efficiencies. These innovations are anticipated to drive further growth and reshape the landscape of event experiences.
Additionally, the market's growth is supported by emerging trends, including sustainable event practices, personalized attendee experiences, and the integration of data analytics to measure event performance and ROI. As businesses continue to adapt to evolving consumer expectations, the event and exhibition industry is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of global commerce and communication.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Fiera Milano SpA
Deutsche Messe AG
Messe Frankfurt GmbH
MCH Group AG
GL Events
Koelnmesse GmbH
RELX Plc
Viparis Holding
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Type
B2B
B2C
Hybrid/Mixed
By Revenue Stream
Exhibitor Fee
Sponsorship Fee
Entrance Fee
Services
By End User
Consumer Goods & Retail Sector
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial
Entertainment
Real Estate & Property
Hospitality Sector
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
