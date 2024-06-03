The Corporate Finance Group Joins IMAP as Exclusive Swiss M&A Partner
IMAP continues to expand its global M&A footprint.
This appointment is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships strengthening IMAP’s teams and foothold across the regions.”SPAIN, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMAP is delighted to announce that The Corporate Finance Group (TCFG) will be its exclusive M&A partner in Switzerland.
— Jurgis V. Oniunas
With offices in Bern, Geneva, Lugano, and Zurich, TCFG is the only M&A consulting firm physically present in the German, French, and Italian speaking regions of Switzerland. TCFG is consistently ranked among the top ten firms in Switzerland in terms of number of transactions.
TCFG is known for excellence in mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, and restructuring, and since its founding in 2000 its team has advised on more than 300 disclosed transactions and 500 projects. It is also accredited by the Swiss Takeover board to provide fairness opinions in connection with public transactions.
Jurgis V. Oniunas, Chairman of IMAP, expressed his warm welcome to TCFG stating: "We are pleased to welcome TCFG to the IMAP family. With more than 20 years of experience, and hundreds of deals under their belt, we look forward to exchanging perspectives and best practices. TCFG’s strong reputation, knowledge of the local market and access to key players, will enable us to offer our clients new M&A opportunities in the region.”
Beat Unternaehrer, Chairman of TCFG, added: “We are very pleased to represent the Swiss market and its entrepreneurs as an exclusive IMAP partner and to be able to support our clients in cross-border situations together with more than 450 IMAP M&A advisors around the globe. We are impressed by the hands-on cooperation between the IMAP offices and look forward to making a significant Swiss contribution to the further development of IMAP.”
Switzerland continues to see solid deal flow for succession planning and small and medium-sized transactions. Synergies and cost savings tend to be the driving force behind many transactions in a consolidating regional world amidst of geopolitical tensions, while operations aiming to promote growth and innovation are expected to increase along with sales and spin-offs of non-core businesses. In Switzerland’s established M&A market there are plenty of opportunities for successful transactions which is positive news for buyers and sellers alike.
The partnership with TCFG underlines IMAP’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint to provide a seamless service for domestic, cross-border and global mid-market transactions and deliver successful outcomes to its clients, wherever the transactions take place.
ABOUT IMAP
IMAP specializes in M&A, debt, equity capital, and corporate finance advisory services. It provides independent strategic advice and is consistently ranked in the world’s Top 10 M&A advisors for mid-market transactions. Over the last 10 years, its team of over 450 M&A professionals, across 50 countries worldwide, has closed over 2,200 transactions valued at $130 billion. IMAP’s clients are primarily mid-sized companies, as well as large domestic and international companies and corporations, family offices, and financial and institutional investors. For more information visit www.imap.com.
Claire Smedley, Head of Marketing & Communications
IMAP
cs@imap.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn