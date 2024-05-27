The NHS has today announced the 143 hospital sites that will test and roll out Martha’s Rule in its first year. Confirmation of the first sites to test implementation of Martha’s Rule is the next step in a major patient safety initiative, following the announcement in February of NHS England funding for this financial year. […]
You just read:
NHS announces 143 hospitals to roll out ‘Martha’s Rule’ in next step in major patient safety initiative
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.