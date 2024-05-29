Air Freight Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Air Freight Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Air Freight Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The air freight market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $396.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Air Freight Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air freight market size is predicted to reach $396.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the air freight market is due to the escalating demand for fast-delivery services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest air freight market share. Major players in the air freight market include Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Bahn AG, Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Inc.

Air Freight Market Segments

•By Service: Freight, Express, Mail, Other Services

•By Destination: Domestic, International

•By End Use: Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Chemicals, Automobile, Fashion, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global air freight market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13365&type=smp

Air freight is a method of transporting goods, products, or cargo by aircraft. It involves using airplanes to move cargo from one location to another, typically over long distances or internationally.

Read More On The Air Freight Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-freight-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Air Freight Market Characteristics

3. Air Freight Market Trends And Strategies

4. Air Freight Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Air Freight Market Size And Growth

……

27. Air Freight Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Air Freight Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

