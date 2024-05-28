Danielle Ching McNamee From Nicola Law Group Has Been Crowned With The 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Ching McNamee, a TRU Law alumni practicing criminal law at Kamloops’ well-established law firm, Nicola Law Group, has been awarded ThreeBestRated® for the first time. This prestigious award is not just a recognition of her accomplishments, but a testament to her exceptional skills and dedication, because her expertise and knowledge were subjected to intense 50-Point Inspection criteria of ThreeBestRated® before she was honored with the award.
Danielle and her team are excited about this development. She has worked with Nicola Law Group since 2019, however, within this short span of time, she proved to be an exceptional criminal defence lawyer with a deep dedication to serving the community. She has emerged as a rising star both within the firm and in her area of practice.
Danielle started her career immediately after her graduation in 2018 after attaining a Law Society of BC gold medal for academic excellence. She is committed to showcasing a full-fledged dedication to her cases and achieving outstanding results for her clients charged with criminal charges, throughout British Columbia. Her extensive trial practice covers both BC Provincial Court and BC Supreme Court, where she has defended clients against all types of criminal charges, up to and including first-degree murder, and a variety of sex offences. She has also completed a judicial clerkship for five justices of the Supreme Court of BC, further enhancing her legal skills.
Driven by the desire to help others, Danielle enjoys the privilege of sharing her knowledge with law students. In 2023, Danielle along with Brad Smith, KC, who is now a justice of the Supreme Court of BC, coached students to draft and present legal arguments for the BC Law School Competitive Moot.
All About Nicola Law Group
Nicola Law Group has combined 50 years of expertise. It was initially established as Bradford F. Smith Law Corporation by Brad Smith, KC, in 2013, after his success as a federal prosecutor for over 13 years. Following that, he quickly emerged as an outstanding criminal defence lawyer who then transformed his firm into Nicola Law Group, focusing solely on criminal defence law.
In 2023, Brad left Nicola Law Group on appointment as a justice of the BC Supreme Court. Now the Nicola Law Group is comprised of Danielle, Neil Wiberg, KC – who has experience over three decades, Lana Walker – associate counsel, and Shannon Robertson – officer manager and legal assistant.
Nicola Law Group is primarily dedicated to criminal defence law. They defend their clients against all types of criminal charges, in all levels of courts, throughout British Columbia. No matter inside or outside of the courtroom, they uphold a higher degree of professionalism and tirelessly strive to bring the best possible outcomes for their clients. Their exceptional performance and effective case management are evident not only in the referrals from their satisfied clients but also from other law firms. They have adeptly represented both the Crown and the defence in varying capacities.
If anyone is facing criminal charges or is under police investigation, Danielle and Nicola Law Group are here to offer their expertise and support. Learn more at smithlitigation.com.
Danielle Ching McNamee
Danielle and her team are excited about this development. She has worked with Nicola Law Group since 2019, however, within this short span of time, she proved to be an exceptional criminal defence lawyer with a deep dedication to serving the community. She has emerged as a rising star both within the firm and in her area of practice.
Danielle started her career immediately after her graduation in 2018 after attaining a Law Society of BC gold medal for academic excellence. She is committed to showcasing a full-fledged dedication to her cases and achieving outstanding results for her clients charged with criminal charges, throughout British Columbia. Her extensive trial practice covers both BC Provincial Court and BC Supreme Court, where she has defended clients against all types of criminal charges, up to and including first-degree murder, and a variety of sex offences. She has also completed a judicial clerkship for five justices of the Supreme Court of BC, further enhancing her legal skills.
Driven by the desire to help others, Danielle enjoys the privilege of sharing her knowledge with law students. In 2023, Danielle along with Brad Smith, KC, who is now a justice of the Supreme Court of BC, coached students to draft and present legal arguments for the BC Law School Competitive Moot.
All About Nicola Law Group
Nicola Law Group has combined 50 years of expertise. It was initially established as Bradford F. Smith Law Corporation by Brad Smith, KC, in 2013, after his success as a federal prosecutor for over 13 years. Following that, he quickly emerged as an outstanding criminal defence lawyer who then transformed his firm into Nicola Law Group, focusing solely on criminal defence law.
In 2023, Brad left Nicola Law Group on appointment as a justice of the BC Supreme Court. Now the Nicola Law Group is comprised of Danielle, Neil Wiberg, KC – who has experience over three decades, Lana Walker – associate counsel, and Shannon Robertson – officer manager and legal assistant.
Nicola Law Group is primarily dedicated to criminal defence law. They defend their clients against all types of criminal charges, in all levels of courts, throughout British Columbia. No matter inside or outside of the courtroom, they uphold a higher degree of professionalism and tirelessly strive to bring the best possible outcomes for their clients. Their exceptional performance and effective case management are evident not only in the referrals from their satisfied clients but also from other law firms. They have adeptly represented both the Crown and the defence in varying capacities.
If anyone is facing criminal charges or is under police investigation, Danielle and Nicola Law Group are here to offer their expertise and support. Learn more at smithlitigation.com.
Danielle Ching McNamee
Nicola Law Group
+1 778-471-7200
shannon@smithlitigation.com