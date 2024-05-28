Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market Size, Market Competitive Landscape, Business, Share, And Forecast To 2032

Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market

Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market Analysis and Future Prospects for 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market reached $741.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $1.09 billion by 2027, with a noteworthy CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is attributed to increased demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors, along with a rising preference for green buildings. However, the market faces challenges due to limited awareness regarding concrete surface retarders. Nevertheless, the surge in construction activities across the region is expected to create promising opportunities for market players in the foreseeable future.

Construction chemicals, also referred to as specialty construction chemicals or construction chemical products, are specifically formulated substances designed to enhance the performance, durability, and overall quality of construction materials and structures. These chemicals play a vital role in the construction industry by offering various benefits such as improving concrete strength, corrosion protection, enhanced adhesion, and prolonged lifespan of buildings and infrastructure. They find widespread use in both residential and commercial construction projects.

The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is segmented based on product and application. Product categories include concrete admixture, waterproofing and roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesives and sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair and rehabilitation, among others. Among these, the waterproofing and roofing chemicals segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the concrete admixture segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the market share.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into residential, industrial and commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The residential segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Key players in the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market, as analyzed in the report, include Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., Construction Material Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., Don Construction Products Ltd., Polywed Construction Chemicals, Meister Co., SAAK Construction Chemicals, SABIC, Sika Ag, and The Dow Chemical Company.

