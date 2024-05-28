Submit Release
iDevAffiliate: Tracking Affiliate Marketing Performance Made Easy

A leader in affiliate tracking solutions for more than 20 years

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDevAffiliate is a leading provider of marketing technology solutions designed to empower businesses to achieve their marketing goals. With a focus on innovation and customer success, iDevAffiliate offers a suite of tools that help businesses track, analyze, and optimize their marketing efforts.

For more than 20 years now, iDevAffiliate has helped numerous businesses in Southern California with their affiliate tracking solutions. They are known for their feature rich and easy-to-use affiliate tracking. Designed for both novice and expert users, it is no wonder iDevAffiliate has been one of the most popular affiliate plugins on the market for all these years.

iDevAffiliate is all about making it easy for interested people to start, own and operate their own affiliate program. Their tracking features make management as easy as possible by including SEO linking, general lead tracking, tier recruiting, coupon code commissioning, custom keyword tracking, performance rewards, fraud detection and prevention tools, built-in affiliate payment, and most importantly, an affiliate dashboard that allows its users to access everything in just one click.

iDevAffiliate is simple, scalable, and essential, making it one of the best affiliate softwares out there. See how iDevAffiliate's tracking solutions can help businesses take their affiliate marketing program to the next level. Visit https://www.idevdirect.com/ to know more.

About iDevAffiliate

iDevAffiliate is a United States based company located in Southern California and has been a leader in affiliate tracking solutions for more than 20 years.

Jim Webster
iDevAffiliate
+1 800-976-4318
support@idevsupport.com

