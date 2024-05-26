Submit Release
From Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - 26 May 2024, 15:58

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Uganda, and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan greetings and congratulations on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

Our two countries are working together to advance common goals, and we look forward to further opportunities for cooperation, including our strong people-to-people ties. I am optimistic that the traditionally close relations between our two peoples will continue to grow and strengthen in the years ahead.

Best wishes for good health and well-being to you, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate this important day in the history of your country.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

President of the Republic of Uganda

