Global Public Health Emergency over!

Why SVG government still mandates COVID-19 Jabs?

Since May 5, 2023, the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the COVID-19 as a global health emergency was “OVER” (emphasis supplied). See the tweet from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and press release on SVG Health’s Facebook page.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through its ministry of Health acknowledged this and issued a press release, under the Chief Medical Officer Simone Beache’s contact, on May 6th 2023, entitled “COVID-19 is no longer a Global Health Emergency”-WHO”. Pay attention to the following in the Ministry’s press release:

That the WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee meeting of May 4thhad concluded that “a public health emergency of international concernor PHEIC relative to COVID-19 no longer exists as COVID-19 does not currently meet the requirements to be considered a Global Health Emergency.” The WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had accepted the committee’s assessment “that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing public health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern(PHEIC).” The WHO declared the “discontinuation of the PHEIC”. That “the WHO Emergency Committee now sees COVID-19 as yet another “routine” threat to public health and should be included in our normal surveillance and other disease controlling activities.” That the discontinuation of the PHEIC neither meant the end of the pandemic nor that COVID-19 was gone from circulation in SVG. Also, they said “precautionary measuresespecially hand hygiene and vaccination are still important in reducing transmission of the virus and other infectious diseases like influenza .”

The sum implications of this May 5th, 2023 WHO declaration accepted by SVG government is:

That the government of SVG should have since repealed SR&O No.6 of 2021–Public Health (Emergency Authorisation of COVID-19 Vaccine) Rules, 2021, gazetted 11thFebruary, 2021, which authorized emergency use of “1. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, 2. Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, 3. Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V), 4. Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, 5. Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine and 6. Covishield Vaccine.”, “for the treatment and prevention of the coronavirus disease-2019.” That the government of SVG should have since repealed SR&O No. 28 of 2021-Public Health (Public Bodies Special Measures) Rules, 2021, gazetted 19thOctober, 2021, whose stated purpose was to “(a) prevent, control, contain and suppress the risk of the spread of the coronavirus-disease 2019 in public bodies; and (b) protect the health and safety of employees” via its requirement that employees listed in the schedule “5 (1) …must be vaccinatedagainst the coronavirus-disease 2019”.

We must remember that the preamble of both of the government’s statutory rules and orders named, cited the WHO’s 11th March 2020 declaration of “a worldwide outbreak of COVID-19) as the reason for its “public health emergency” declaration and thus for its emergency use authorization of the listed “vaccines” (they’re not vaccines) and for their special measures for public bodies. Yet, despite the fact that the WHO has said that there is no more public health emergency of international concern, that they now only regard covid-19 as a routine (regular) threat to public health and normal surveillance is required, as for infectious diseases like the flu, SVG’s government retains these rules. They might as well mandate influenza vaccine, chickenpox vaccine or even measles vaccine, with no public health emergency!

The facts are that contrary to what the Minister of Health Jimmy Prince said in parliament on May 9th, 2024, in answer to an opposition member’s question, he does not have to wait on any further advice from the WHO, CDC, PAHO, CARPHA on SVG’s covid response, on new science and on international court cases against mandates and covid jabs damage. The WHO has spoken over a year ago. THE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IS OVER! THE GOVERNMENT MUST REPEAL THE USELESS SR&Os NOW!

Yet, our research reveals that, to date, this government continues to mandate covid-19 jabs for persons working in the healthcare sector. Why? Where is the public health emergency they said it was meant to address? Nowhere! And these SR&Os remain on the books irrelevantly, immorally and illegally. Why? We know that this arrogant government will not admit their wrong. We also know that they will not remove the laws because that would bring an end to their appeal against Justice Henry’s judgment in favor of the public servants. Therefore, the government is not keeping the rules there because they are necessary, but in an attempt to win a court case. They have essentially created a false extension of a public health emergency (which, for over a year now, their advisor the WHO says is non-existent), in an attempted victory in court against Vincentians who conscientiously refused their mandated experimental injections. What a selfish, wicked, spiteful, oppressive, vengeful government, unfit to walk the halls of power consented to by a people with inalienable rights and freedoms!

TIRL calls on the government to end the fake public health emergency forthwith, reinstate and compensate the workers and encourage private sector employers to rescind their mandates which they implemented, following it. It is long overdue! “Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless! And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory?” Isaiah 10:1–3. Amen.

The Thusian Institute for Religious Liberty Inc.