Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Launches No Cost Entrepreneur Summer Program in Spanish

Logo for Asociacion de Emprendedor@s The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University Visit the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship at 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA

Empowering Orange County's Spanish-Speaking Community to Start and Grow Their Own Businesses in partnership with Asociación de Emprendedor@s and U.S. Bank

We are proud to support initiatives like the entrepreneur program, which empowers individuals to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and strengthens communities through economic growth.” — Wendy Chau, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, in collaboration with Asociación de Emprendedor@s and U.S. Bank, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative—a free eight-week entrepreneurship program conducted entirely in Spanish. This program aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to start, fund, and grow their own businesses, while also fostering leadership development and providing access to industry experts.Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center, said, "As Orange County’s Accelerate California Inclusive Innovation Hub, we are delighted to offer this innovative program to the monolingual Spanish-speaking community. First generation immigrants are 27 percent more likely to start their own businesses than second and third generations. We want to empower this community to start and grow their own businesses, helping them achieve the American dream."Monica Robles, Founder and President of the Asociación de Emprendedor@s shares her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to combine efforts with Chapman University's Leatherby Center to provide resources to the Orange County community. This collaboration opens new doors and allows us to serve a broader audience, offering multi-lingual services and support to anyone in Orange County."The program consists of eight modules delivered over consecutive weeks, covering essential topics such as defining business ideas, marketing, sales, leadership, business planning, and financing. Each module is presented by industry experts and includes interactive sessions to engage participants and facilitate learning.Participants will have the opportunity to engage with business leaders, learn from their experiences, and receive guidance tailored to their entrepreneurial endeavors. With a focus on empowerment and leadership, the program aims to inspire confidence and equip individuals with the tools they need to succeed in the business world."We are proud to support initiatives like the entrepreneur program, which empowers individuals to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and strengthens communities through economic growth," said Wendy Chau, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank. "By providing resources and opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, we contribute to the vitality and resilience of local economies. Together with Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics and the Asociación de Emprendedor@s, we aim to foster a culture of innovation and prosperity in Orange County and beyond."Enrollment is limited to 25 preselected individuals per class. Prospective participants must undergo a two-step registration process, including an initial information session and a subsequent interview to ensure maximum benefit from the program. Requests for reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities can be made two weeks in advance. The program takes place every Wednesday from July 10, 2024 to August 28, 2024, 5pm - 7pm. The location is Chapman University, Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, 549 W. Palm Ave. Orange, CA 92868For more information and to register , call 714-640-6908.About the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.Learn More: https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/leatherby-center/index.aspx About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. Learn More: www.chapman.edu About Emprendedor@sAn Association made by Hispanics for Hispanics where the Entrepreneurs and Microentrepreneurs of our Hispanic community in the United States continue their education in Empowerment, Leadership and Business in a social environment where there is Harmony, Balance, Responsibility, Integrity and Respect, achieving the continuity of their productive projects and the success of their Microenterprises. Learn More: www.asociaciondeemprendedores.org

A tour of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship