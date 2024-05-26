From Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Paraguay, and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend my sincere fraternal greetings to Your Excellency on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I wish the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, happiness, and prosperity, and I hope for the continued strengthening of the friendship and cooperation that unite the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I renew to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Santiago Peña

President of the Republic of Paraguay