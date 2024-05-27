Metabolic adaptation pilots the differentiation of human hematopoietic cells

We used time-lapse microscopy, cytometry with a generation tracker, single-cell and bulk ATAC-seq, and single-cell mRNA sequencing. Short-term effects of these perturbations on the cell proliferation and morphology, dynamics of the chromatin structure, and gene expression were recorded. The potential long-term effects on differentiation capacity resulting from transitory inhibition were studied after in vitro culture.

All three drugs are known to induce substantial perturbation of the cellular energy metabolism and interfere with differentiation of hematopoietic cells ( 18 ). Here, we investigate the immediate effects of metabolic perturbations induced by these inhibitors on the CD34 + cells at the moment of cytokine stimulation, their consequences on the initial steps of cell fate decision, and the long-term impact on differentiation.

To perturb the glutamine pathway in a more targeted way, we used aminooxyacetate (AOA) to inhibit the glutamate-pyruvate and glutamate-oxaloacetate aminotransferases ( 17 ). These enzymes are essential because they ensure the redistribution of nitrogen between the amino acids and produce α-ketoglutarate (often referred to as αKG), a sentinel metabolite and essential TCA cycle intermediate. In this way, glutamine supplies carbon for ATP production by terminal oxidation or for biosynthesis of sugars and lipids. It also serves as a substrate for histone and DNA demethylation, thereby directly impacting chromatin structure.

The second inhibitor, 6-diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine (DON), inhibits the conversion of glutamine to glutamate by glutaminase (GLS). Glutamine plays a very important role in cellular metabolism by providing carbon and nitrogen to directly fuel biosynthetic processes in the cytoplasm, such as the biosynthesis of nucleotides or glutathione. After import into the mitochondria through a glutamine transporter and deamination to glutamate by GLS, glutamine-derived carbon atoms enter the TCA cycle and are used either for ATP production by terminal oxidation or for biosynthetic processes. DON action is expected to perturb all these downstream processes. However, glutamine is a non-essential amino acid and can be synthesized by the cell. Therefore, the effects of DON are expected to be at least partially mitigated by the alternative amino acid sources.

Key steps of glycolysis are highlighted in green, whereas those of glutaminolysis are marked in violet. Some steps in glycolysis are replaced by a dashed arrow. Colored blocked circles indicate inhibition. 2-DG, an analogue of D-glucose, generates 2-DG-P when phosphorylated by the HK2 enzyme. This molecule is not recognized by subsequent glycolytic enzymes. DON acts as an antagonist of glutamine, irreversibly blocking glutamine-using enzymes, including glutaminases that catalyze glutamine deamination into glutamate during glutaminolysis. AOA is a non-selective inhibitor of transaminases, impeding several pathways converting glutamate into α-ketoglutarate during glutaminolysis.

The cell’s energy metabolism relies on three major energy and carbon sources: glucose, amino acids (primarily glutamine), and lipids ( 16 ). In the present study, we specifically investigated the roles of glucose and glutamine. The targeted metabolic pathways along with the inhibitors used are schematically represented in Fig S1 . We used 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to inhibit the first step of glucose use by glycolysis, thereby reducing all downstream processes. This reduction of glycolysis diminishes ATP production and is expected to shift the balance between NADP + and NADPH toward the reduced form. Indeed, the pentose–phosphate pathway is the major source of NADPH, an essential electron donor in lipid biosynthesis. The contribution of glucose to the carbon flow through pyruvate and acetyl-CoA to lipid biosynthesis and the Krebs cycle is also expected to decrease.

To test our hypothesis regarding the role that metabolic stress plays in initiating and driving cell differentiation, we partially and transiently inhibited different essential metabolic pathways using small molecular inhibitors. Subsequently, we evaluated the short- and long-term consequences on the proliferation and differentiation of the cells in vitro.

Nevertheless, buffering alone is insufficient to compensate for the stress induced by large fluctuations. Changes in gene expression may be necessary to facilitate the cell’s reorganization of metabolic fluxes and enable it to metabolize new substrates or to migrate to a new environment. Given the highly interconnected nature of the metabolic network, fluctuations in one of the pathways inevitably impact all the others. The more extensive the reorganization of fluxes, the greater the impact on the intracellular concentration of “sentinel metabolites” strategically positioned at the crossroads of major catabolic and anabolic pathways ( 8 ). Because of the link between the “sentinel metabolites” and epigenetic modifications, metabolic fluctuations can be conveyed to the chromatin by modifying the dynamic balance of epigenetic reactions. A key question is defining what can be considered as a “large” metabolic fluctuation. Although it is difficult to set a clear limit in terms of intracellular metabolite abundance, large perturbations can be detected based on their immediate phenotypic effects on the cell division rate and growth. These processes require additional energy and carbon resources and serve as a reliable proxy for tracking the overall metabolic state. Chromatin remodeling, a prerequisite for changing gene expression patterns and, consequently, cell differentiation, consumes a substantial portion of the cell’s energy production ( 3 , 8 ). Therefore, it is reasonable to hypothesize that metabolic stress and cell differentiation are not only coupled, but also the former triggers the latter. To assess our hypothesis, we used human cord blood–derived CD34 + cells. Recent studies have shown that major changes occur during the first 24 to 96 h after the in vitro stimulation of these cells ( 1 , 9 ). The earliest changes involve rapid and extensive non-specific chromatin opening, rendering most gene promoters in the genome accessible for transcription. Consequently, by the end of the first cell cycle, ∼48 h later, cells enter a phase of quasi-random hyper-transcription. This state is referred to as the “multilineage primed state” because of the simultaneous expression of genes characteristic of concurrent cell lineages. It serves to prepare the cells to respond to a variety of environmental changes. In the hematopoietic cells used in our studies, this process spans several cell cycles and is characterized by strong morphological fluctuations ( 9 ). By the end of the first two–three cell cycles, between 72 and 96 h post-stimulation, distinct gene expression profiles start to emerge, indicating that the cells are about to complete the first stage of the fate decision process. It is also known that multipotent hematopoietic cells and lineage-committed progenitors display markedly distinct metabolic characteristics ( 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 ). Does the change of the metabolic setup of the cells precede and trigger the non-specific chromatin opening? Does the nature of metabolic stress impact the cell fate decision process?

The structural and functional reorganization during cell differentiation is a metabolically demanding process. Many proteins and other macromolecules are replaced, and the cytoskeleton is reorganized leading to changes in the cell’s shape and motion. The gene expression profile is modified with many new genes that are transcribed, whereas other genes become repressed. This change in gene expression is invariably preceded by substantial chromatin remodeling initiated by epigenetic modifications ( 1 ). Cell differentiation is also accompanied by a metabolic transition from a predominantly glycolytic regime to an oxidative one ( 2 ). As for any change in a cell, these modifications would be impossible without mobilizing important internal metabolic resources. Biosynthetic reactions of mRNA, protein, and other macromolecular synthesis are run by the hydrolysis of the high-energy bond of ATP and other trinucleotide phosphates; others are driven by the transfer of electrons from reduced transporters such as NADH, NADPH, or FADH 2 . The energy demand is expected to be particularly high in the case of chromatin remodeling required for changes in gene expression because epigenetic modification reactions that determine chromatin stability represent a substantial energetic cost ( 3 ). These covalent modifications require different high-energy substrates, particularly S-adenosyl methionine and acetyl-CoA, which serve as donors to provide methyl and acetyl groups for histone and DNA methylation and acetylation. NAD + , FAD, and α-ketoglutarate, among others, are substrates required for reversal reactions that remove these groups from DNA and histones. Because of the rapid turnover of these modifications ( 3 , 4 , 5 ), the demand for the high-energy substrates is permanent even if the overall epigenetic profile remains globally unchanged and may substantially increase during major structural changes that accompany cell differentiation. This dependency of epigenetic modifications on the key metabolites therefore links the chromatin state to the metabolic state of the cell. The intracellular metabolite abundance is determined by the carbon and energy flux through their respective pathways. In turn, the flux through a given pathway is determined by the availability of the initial substrates and electron donors, the terminal electron acceptors, and the thermodynamic gradient defined by them ( 6 ). Most carbon sources and terminal electron acceptors are derived from the environment. Maintaining a constant energy flux requires continuous adjustment of the metabolic network to the fluctuations of the substrate concentrations in the given environment. Paradoxically, the metabolic activity of the cells itself may contribute to local changes in substrate concentrations. Small fluctuations can be rapidly buffered by the highly interconnected network ( 7 ).

Results

The experimental strategy shown in Figs 1A and S1 was based on the hypothesis that early metabolic priming impacts the fate choice of the cells at later stages. First, we followed the cell’s dynamic behavior and morphological changes under various metabolic conditions during the earliest stages after the cytokine stimulation at 0 h (see the Material and Methods section). We used targeted quantitative mass spectrometry to assess the general changes in cell metabolism after inhibitor treatment. Subsequently, the early chromatin changes were identified using bulk and single-cell ATAC-seq at different time points during the first 24 h. To assess whether the cellular phenotype is under the influence of prior metabolic changes, the gene expression patterns were sampled at 96 h post-stimulation using single-cell RNA sequencing. Finally, the differentiation potential of the cells was assessed at later time points by flow cytometry using a set of cell surface markers. To do this, the cells were first cultured in the presence of inhibitors for a period of 4 d, then transferred to a new medium without inhibitors and a different cytokine composition (see the Material and Methods section) for an additional 10 d. Cell surface marker characterization was performed for each condition at days 4, 7, 10, and 14.

Figure 1. Experimental strategy and disturbances in cell behavior during early metabolic perturbation. (A) Experimental strategy: human cord blood–derived CD34+ cells were cultured with or without one of the following metabolic inhibitors: DON 2.5 μM, AOA 1.9 mM, or 2-DG 1 mM. Mass spectrometry was performed on cells at 24 h to confirm the metabolic perturbation. The chromatin accessibility profile was analyzed by bulk ATAC-seq at 00, 03, 12, and 24 h and by single-cell ATAC-seq at 24 h. Cell’s transcriptomes and phenotypes were analyzed by scRNA-seq and cytometry with generations tracking marker at 96 h. Continuous observations of the cells were performed during around 160 h using time-lapse microscopy. The long-term effects on differentiation were assessed by cytometry at 168, 240, and 336 h after inhibitor removal. (B) Membrane expression of CD133 and CD34 multipotent markers and CTV labeling across cell generations at 96 h. Results obtained from the cells of a representative donor are shown. Generations are indicated by the different colors. G0 is the parental generation. Positive and negative populations are delimited by a vertical line and −/+ signs. A decrease in mean fluorescence intensity can be detected by the population shift on the left on the x-axis. Other examples are shown in Fig S3. Detailed proportions of positive populations and mean fluorescence intensities per generation are shown in Table S2. (C) Cumulative number of living and dead cells and the total number of cell divisions during the first 160 h based on the time-lapse records. Each experimental condition is represented by a curve. Color codes are available under the graphs. (D) Switch rates of the cells depending on their culture condition as detected by time-lapse records. This rate is calculated by dividing the number of morphological switches by the cell cycle duration. The closer it is to 1, the more the cell has changed morphology during its cycle. P-values of pairwise comparisons using the Wilcoxon test are indicated. The two successive snapshots on the right panel show the morphological switch of two cells.

Early metabolic perturbation strongly affects cell behavior In a pilot study, we determined the sublethal concentrations that allowed survival of about half of the treated cells (1 mM 2-DG, 2.5 μM DON, and 1.9 mM AOA). We assume that at this concentration, the targeted pathways are only partially inhibited in the surviving cells. At 24 h, small molecular metabolites were extracted from ∼105 cells after rapid quenching (see the Materials and Methods section) and analyzed by targeted quantitative mass spectrometry (19). The cumulative normalized results of nine experiments shown in Fig S2 indicate that the use of inhibitors induced substantial metabolic perturbations. We measured the relative amounts per condition of 11 metabolites: pyruvate, lactate, citrate, α-ketoglutarate, malate, succinate as indicators of the glycolytic and the tricarboxylic acid cycle activity, and amounts of aspartate, tyrosine, glutamine, and the pair S-adenosylhomocysteine/S-adenosyl methionine. The relative amounts of all these metabolites were significantly altered compared with the control condition, and the responses were distinct depending on the enzyme inhibitor used. To make sense of these changes, we must consider the highly interconnected nature of the metabolic network and its complex behavior. Therefore, while targeting specific enzymes (Fig S1), the inhibitors are also expected to have wide-ranging pleiotropic effects, making it challenging to predict how individual metabolite abundance will change. Nevertheless, our measurements show significant alterations compared with the control, indicating real metabolic perturbations induced by the stress. Different inhibitors induced various alterations, and we also observed high sample-specific variations. Given the heterogeneous constitution of the CD34+ cell population, we postulate that the cells developed multiple adaptation strategies exhibiting a broad spectrum of responses for the diverse metabolic impairments induced by the inhibitors. Figure S2. Mass spectrometry measurement of 11 key metabolites in pools of cells cultured in the presence or absence of metabolic inhibitors. Each pool of cells is composed of at least two distinct donors. For each condition, the metabolite measurement encompasses a minimum of two cell pools. To be able to compare different experiments, data were normalized on the control condition set to 1 as described in the Material and Methods section. Metabolite levels are strongly and differently affected by the inhibitors used. Very few metabolites present similar levels between control and inhibitors. Moreover, cellular responses to the same inhibitor can be close (as observed for pyruvate in the 2-DG condition), but they can also exhibit significant variability (as seen for pyruvate in the DON condition) highlighting their remarkable flexibility to respond to environmental changes. We characterized the cells using flow cytometry with Cell Trace Violet labeling to track the number of cell divisions, and the evolution of the multipotent cell markers CD34 and CD133 during the first 96 h after stimulation. A representative example is displayed in Fig 1B. Similar tendency was observed in all donors with some differences in kinetics (Fig S3). As described previously, the untreated control cells underwent one or two divisions, with only a small proportion of them dividing three or four times (9). The cells treated with 2-DG followed roughly the same scheme but divided much slower. Indeed, the proliferation index of 2-DG–treated cells was only 1.28 when untreated cell’s one was 3.46 (Table S1). DON and AOA strongly inhibit cell divisions. Only half of the cells treated with DON made a single division, the second half remained undivided for 96 h, whereas cells treated with AOA did not divide at all (Fig 1B). As expected, the CD34 marker decreased at each cell division in all conditions. Overall, both the inhibition of glycolysis and glutaminolysis accelerated this process (Table S1). CD133 followed similar dynamics; however, its complete loss was more rapid with about half of the cells becoming negative after few divisions. CD133 decreased only slightly in DON-treated cells, whereas AOA-treated cells almost completely lost this marker even without division. The most significant impact is observed in the presence of 2-DG where the loss of the marker was reached after the first division. To further characterize the dynamic behavior of the cells during the same 96-h period but also beyond this time window, we made time-lapse records of individual cells during a period of 6 d with a frequency of an image every 2 min (see the Material and Methods section). The cumulative counts of the number of living cells, cell deaths, and cell divisions are shown in Fig 1C. Representative videos are shown in Video 1. All conditions invariably exhibited a short initial period of high cell death rate typical to this type of experiments, generally attributed to the backlash of cell thawing. However, the cell survival at later stages was substantially different between each of the inhibitor-treated conditions. After a long 48-h first cell cycle, non-treated cells divided regularly with low death rate, and the population increased exponentially. Cells treated with 2-DG also started to divide after 48 h, but the rate of cell divisions remained low, and the death rate remained high. As a result, the population size remained largely unchanged during the entire recording period. In contrast, the cellular dynamics was very different in the case of DON and AOA. The first divisions of both DON- and AOA-treated cells were observed relatively late, occurring approximately between 70 and 90 h. The initial death rate of DON-treated cells was much higher than in the other conditions. However, it decreased after the first division, coinciding with an increase in the division rate. From this point onward, DON-treated cells exhibited a higher proliferative rate compared with the control group suggesting potential cellular adaptation to the metabolic stress. The death and division rate of the AOA-treated cells remained consistently high resulting in a population with a cumulatively low cell density. Video 1 Representative examples of time-lapse recording for the four conditions. The videos have been accelerated to 20 frames per second. Because of fogging up of the camera lens, a very brief interruption is noticeable during recording (with a maximum loss of 2 min). Notable events such as cell death and cell division are highlighted with two kind of arrow on the videos.Download video Previous observations have shown that CD34+ cells adopt two morphological phenotypes, either round or polarized. A large fraction of the cells were able to switch with a high frequency between the two forms. The stabilization in either of these phenotypes is associated with the emergence of distinct transcriptional profiles (9). Thus, we examined whether the metabolic stress influenced the fluctuating behavior of the cells. To do this, we tracked the cells on the time-lapse records and counted the number of morphological switches. Despite the significant heterogeneity between the clones, we observed an overall trend at the population level. As shown in Fig 1D, the switch frequency of AOA- and DON-treated cells increased slightly but significantly compared with the controls, although the frequency of the 2-DG-treated cells was slightly lower. Taken together, the initial observations show that the inhibitors induce rapid metabolic perturbations within the first few hours after cell stimulation. These perturbations alter essential metabolite levels in the cells, impact the cell viability and division, and induce phenotypic changes. We are aware that critical chromatin changes are known to occur during the first 24 h (1). Therefore, we sought to assess how the chromatin structure responds to the metabolic perturbations and how these perturbations impact the gene expression.

Initial metabolic stress impacts chromatin accessibility and gene expression We investigated the genome-scale changes of the chromatin structure using whole-cell population-level ATAC-seq (referred to as bulk ATAC-seq) at 0, 3, 12, and 24 h after the stimulation of the cells. First, we recorded the number of accessible DNA regions (peaks) in each condition and at each time point (Fig 2A). As expected, based on our previous study, we observed a sharp increase in the number of peaks simultaneously with the stimulation of the cells. This increase, comparable to the control in all conditions, is the consequence of the global non-specific chromatin decompaction characterized earlier (1). Between 3 and 24 h, the number of peaks remained stable or decreased slightly. The largest decrease, about 13%, was observed in AOA-treated cells, meaning that the chromatin remained slightly more compacted than in controls. A possible explanation could be the change in metabolic substrate availability required for chromatin opening. Figure 2. Bulk and single-cell ATAC-seq analysis of chromatin accessibility at 24 h after the start of metabolic inhibitor’s exposure. 00-h Xvivo condition corresponds to cells cultured in a medium without early cytokines, before stimulation. (A) Total number of accessible regions (peaks) detected in all three independent donors at four different time points and in four culture conditions as determined by bulk ATAC-seq. Chromatin decompaction occurs in all conditions between 00 and 03 h, timing at which the highest number of peaks is reached. AOA-treated cells are the only one to display a noticeable recompaction at 24 h. (B) Principal component analysis based on differential accessibility analysis of bulk ATAC-seq data. Each point is defined by its color corresponding to its condition and its shape indicating the associated timing. (C) UMAP visualization of the scATAC-seq data at 24 h. Each dot represents a cell. The gray profile represents the shape of the total population when all conditions are merged. Color dots represent the cells of the global population corresponding to the studied condition (CTRL, 2-DG, DON, or AOA). (D) Cluster identification based on UMAP representation and the Louvain algorithm (resolution 0.25). A normalization step was performed before analyzing cell’s distribution in clusters to consider the same total number of cells for each condition. All conditions were normalized to 1,000 cells. (E) Cell’s distribution in scATAC-seq clusters depending on their culture condition. Next, we analyzed how the size of common peaks between the control and each condition changed over time. As a proxy for the size of a peak, we used the number of sequenced reads (read counts) that define it. The increase or decrease in read counts for a peak in the same genomic position was interpreted as the likelihood of the chromatin to open or close. We calculated the log fold changes of the number of reads of each peak between conditions and the associated P-values. The pairwise comparisons at all time points are represented as volcano plots in Fig S4. Overall, the number of peaks with increased or decreased size was found equilibrated with the significant exception of AOA-treated cells at 24 h. Here, the number of peaks with decreased size compared with the control was strikingly high. Figure S4. Volcano plot representations of bulk ATAC-seq data. The plots displayed the quantitative changes observed in the size of common peaks detected in two conditions (CTRL and 2-DG on the left, CTRL and DON in the middle, and CTRL and AOA on the right) at each time point. Each point represents the difference between the size of a peak detected in both conditions (as log 2 fold change of the number of reads on the horizontal axis) and the P-value of the change (as log 10 of the P-value on the vertical axis). The threshold on P-value = 0.05 is indicated by a red spotted line in each plot. Note the significant decrease in peak size compared with control for AOA-treated cells at 24 h. To establish whether the metabolic perturbations also induced modifications in the pattern of accessibility, we performed principal component analysis (PCA). The PCA plot in Fig 2B shows that both the control and inhibitor-treated cells undergo rapid and similar changes between 0 and 3 h. At 12 h, control cells are clearly separated from the other three conditions. 24 h after stimulation, AOA-treated cells are clearly separated from the two other conditions and map to the opposite position of the control untreated cells (Fig 2B). The analysis confirms that global rearrangement of chromatin after cell stimulation happens at the same rapid rate and to the same extent in all conditions, but the pattern of it starts to diverge soon after. In addition, it shows that the effect of the metabolic perturbations is clearly detected at 12 h and results in a substantially different pattern after 24 h. AOA-treated cells not only have the lowest number of accessible DNA regions, but also have a different pattern compared with the other two conditions or the control. To further characterize these differences, we performed single-cell ATAC-seq on the cells at 24 h, when the changes were the most noticeable in the bulk analysis. In accordance with our previous study (1), the single-cell ATAC approach successfully identified the peaks also detected by the bulk version. The cumulative peak numbers confirmed the lower total number of peaks in AOA-treated cells compared with the other conditions. This results from the lower number of accessible DNA regions in individual cells (median count to 14,155 peaks per cell for AOA condition versus 16,973–18,913 peaks per cell for other conditions; see Table S2). To assess the heterogeneity of the chromatin response to metabolic perturbations, we visualized the cells on the same UMAP (Fig 2C). The four conditions showed different and heterogeneous profiles. Overall, 16 clusters were found and numbered from 0 to 15 (Fig 2D). The first six large clusters totalized around 90% of the cells, whereas the remaining 11 contained only a few percent each. All but one cluster contained cells from each condition, but the distribution of the control and treated cells was unequal between the different clusters (Fig 2E). This reveals that the different perturbations generated partially different patterns. This was particularly true for the AOA-treated cells. The largest cluster (n°0) contained no AOA-treated cells, whereas the control, 2-DG-, and DON-treated cells were represented at roughly equal proportions. The composition of cluster n°1 was very similar with only 6.5% of AOA-treated cells contrary to the ±30% of cells of the other conditions. In contrast, AOA-treated cells dominated the clusters 3, 4, and 8. Clusters n°2 and 5 were composed of roughly similar proportions of control and metabolically perturbed cells of the three types. The single-cell ATAC-seq results confirmed that as suggested by the bulk ATAC-seq analysis, the different metabolic perturbations generated different chromatin responses. The response to each condition was heterogeneous. Six major cell clusters with different chromatin profiles suggested that the same type of perturbation induced a heterogeneous but overlapping range of chromatin responses. The proportion of the cells giving one or the other of the six responses varied between the conditions. To investigate the potential biological consequences of these differences, we extracted the list of differentially accessible peaks for each cluster. We assigned the closest genes to each peak and performed a gene ontology analysis on the gene lists. We focused on the first six clusters, because they contained most of the cells for all conditions. Results (Fig S5) showed that all clusters displayed high accessibility of genomic regions associated with the biological process typical for cells in growth and division, such as “positive regulation of cellular biogenesis,” “regulation of cellular component size,” “cell adhesion,” or “cell communication.” In clusters n°3 and 5, lymphoid- or myeloid-associated processes were also detected (“T-cell differentiation,” P adj = 2.64 × 10−23; “lymphocyte differentiation,” P adj = 2.64 × 10−23; “mononuclear cell differentiation,” P adj = 4.80 × 10−22; “myeloid leukocyte activation,” P adj = 5.91 × 10−14). It appears therefore that the cells’ response to the metabolic perturbations is partially overlapping and heterogeneous with a varying fraction of cells providing a similar response in each condition. Here again, the response to AOA appears substantially different than the other inhibitors. It is worth reminding that, at this stage, despite the differences between conditions, the number of accessible promoters in the cells exceeded largely the maximal number of genes expressed in individual cells. The promoter accessibility is not the limiting factor responsible for restriction of gene transcription. However, the different chromatin profiles induced by the metabolic perturbations may channelize the subsequent evolution of the chromatin to later stages when the accessibility becomes a restrictive factor for gene transcription. Figure S5. GO enrichment analysis of the six biggest clusters from scATAC-seq at 24 h. Lists of differentially accessible regions for each cluster compared with all the others were extracted, and gene ontology analysis was performed on it. A threshold on P-value was set at 0.05, and the 25 top categories are displayed on the dot plots. To verify whether this is indeed the case, we analyzed the transcriptomes by single-cell mRNA sequencing of the cells combined with epitope detection (CITE-seq) at 96 h post-stimulation. At this time point, the cells in each condition had recovered from the initial perturbation, and entered a phase of growth and proliferation (Fig 1C), and some of them went through the first steps of fate commitment (9). We analyzed 5,000 cells from each condition using the Chromium 10X technology. After quality control filtering, normalization, and alignment of the sequences on the genome, the data from the control and the perturbed conditions were integrated, and we visualized the structure of the cell populations using the usual dimension reduction approach (UMAP) (Fig 3A). The gene expression profiles generated in response to AOA, 2-DG, and DON were heterogeneous but partially overlapped with the control and each other. Overall, 17 clusters with varying numbers of cells were identified (Fig 3B). The distribution of the control and treated cells in the clusters was uneven (Fig 3C). Four clusters were entirely composed of AOA-treated cells (clusters n°8, 11, 14, and 15). 10 of the 17 clusters contained no AOA-treated cells, and two had only a small contribution of them. 2-DG–treated cells were overrepresented in clusters 2 and 10 but almost absent from clusters 0, 6, and 9. DON-treated cells were overrepresented in clusters 1 and 5, underrepresented in cluster 2, and almost similar to control cell distribution in other clusters. Each cluster had its own set of differentially expressed genes (Fig S6). Therefore, the cell’s chromatin response to the metabolic perturbations at early stages was passed on to the gene expression profile at 96 h and generated a heterogeneous transcriptomic response dependent on the type of the metabolic stress. The mRNA profile of the AOA-treated cells showed the highest difference compared with the other conditions. Figure 3. Differential gene expression in control and inhibitor-treated cells at 96 h as determined by scRNA-seq transcriptome analysis. (A) UMAP of the merged scRNA-seq data. Each dot represents a single cell. The same UMAP is reproduced four times to highlight the cells of only one of the four conditions at the same time. The color code is indicated at the top of the figure. All the other cells are gray. (B) Same UMAP map as in (A) is represented to allow the identification of individual clusters. The clusters were numbered from the largest to the smallest. The numbers, the color codes, and the relative size of the clusters are indicated in the inset on the right. (C) Histogram of the cluster compositions. Color codes for the control and inhibitor-treated conditions are identical as in (A). Note that although the cell populations treated with DON and 2-DG overlap with the control population, AOA-treated cells appear to have developed entirely distinct expression profiles. (D) ReactomeGSA’s pathway analysis of 40 pathways of interest. The pathway names are given on the two sides of the heatmap, and the color code for the Z-score of the expression levels is on the right inset. Note the very different pathway profile of the AOA-treated cells. Figure S6. Heatmap representation of the highly expressed genes specific for each cluster. The number of the clusters and their corresponding color code are indicated at the top, and the gene names are on the two sides. The continuous or dotted vertical lines indicate gene groups highlighted by the same type of line on the same sides of the heatmap. The expression-level color code is displayed at the bottom of the figure. Note that each cluster appears highly distinct from the others, characterized by specific sets of genes that are either underexpressed or overexpressed. To assess the abundance of the CD34 and CD133 proteins on the cell’s surface simultaneously with the RNA sequencing, we used CITE-seq (Fig S7A). Remarkably, the expression of these markers was the highest in clusters 0, 6, and 9 where AOA- and 2-DG–treated cells were absent or underrepresented (Fig S7B). These clusters, essentially composed of control and DON-treated cells, may represent the cells with phenotypes close to the pluripotent progenitor cells. Figure S7. CD133 and CD34 membrane protein levels on the cells used for scRNA sequencing using CITE-seq analysis. (A) UMAP visualization of the global cell population, all conditions combined. The left panel shows the cluster numbers. The middle and the right panels show the level of the CD34 and CD133 proteins, respectively. The color code for “high” and “low” expression is indicated in the inset on the right. (B) Violin plots of CD34 and CD133 protein expression levels in each cluster. To better characterize the differences between the conditions, we performed pathway and GO analyses of the transcriptomes. We assessed pathway-level differences between the control and metabolically perturbed cells using ReactomeGSA (20). This approach performs the differential expression analysis directly on the pathway level. It detects small synchronous changes within a pathway that may reveal a biologically important effect. The results shown in Fig 3D indicated that AOA-treated cells displayed very different pathway activities compared with all the other conditions. Pathways related to “integration of energy metabolism,” “cellular response to starvation,” “glycogen breakdown,” and “amino acid transport across the plasma membrane” were significantly up-regulated in the AOA-treated cells. Pathways related to epigenetics such as “DNA methylation,” “acetylation,” or “pyruvate metabolism and citric acid cycle,” “heme biosynthesis,” “pentose phosphate pathway,” among others, were down-regulated. These changes are indicative of a deep metabolic reorganization and difficulty in mobilizing energy resources. Interestingly, DON-treated cells presented a very different profile with, among others, up-regulated “epigenetic regulation of gene expression,” “DNA methylation,” and “acetylation” pathways, and down-regulated “glutamate and glutamine metabolism.” Without surprise, 2-DG–treated cells showed a different profile with an increase in “glutathione biosynthesis,” “metabolism of porphyrin,” or “heme biosynthesis.” Overall, the largest difference was observed between the AOA condition and the control. The GO analysis of differentially expressed markers between conditions (Table S3) showed that compared with control cells, 2-DG–treated cells displayed enriched gene expression in categories related to erythrocyte activity (“oxygen transport,” P adj = 0.002; “hemoglobin complex,” P adj = 3 × 10−04; “oxygen carrier activity,” P adj = 5 × 10−04; “oxygen binding,” P adj = 0.003; “heme binding,” P adj = 0.03), whereas those related to monocytes or T lymphocytes were underrepresented (“regulation of monocyte differentiation,” P adj = 0.008; “monocyte differentiation,” P adj = 0.02; “T-cell differentiation,” P adj = 0.02). In DON-treated cells’ transcriptome, LT cell–associated terms seem numerous in the underrepresented categories (“regulation of activated T-cell proliferation,” P adj = 0.03; “activated T-cell proliferation,” P adj = 0.03; “T cell–mediated immunity,” P adj = 0.04; “lymphoid progenitor cell differentiation,” P adj = 0.04). However, a wide variety of terms associated with other lineages can be found in the overrepresented list, such as markers related to oxygen transport (“oxygen carrier activity,” P adj = 0.008; “oxygen binding,” P adj = 0.01; “oxygen transport,” P adj = 0.004), megakaryocyte and platelet differentiation (“megakaryocyte differentiation,” P adj = 0.01; “platelet aggregation,” P adj = 0.01), leukocyte activities (“positive regulation of leukocyte cell–cell adhesion,” P adj = 0.04), and overall early differentiation (“hematopoietic stem cell differentiation,” P adj = 0.02). Markers for oxygen transport and megakaryocyte differentiation were underexpressed in AOA-treated cells (“oxygen transport,” P adj = 0.009; “hemoglobin complex,” P adj = 1 × 10−04; “regulation of megakaryocyte differentiation,” P adj = 0.02), whereas those related to leukocyte cells were largely enriched with around 20 associated terms extracted (“myeloid leukocyte migration,” P adj = 0.02; “regulation of leukocyte cell–cell adhesion,” P adj = 0.04; “leukocyte-mediated immunity,” P adj = 6.4 × 10−08). The enriched categories remain quite diverse, with not only references to the immune system (“antigen processing and presentation,” P adj = 1 × 10−06) but also references to LT cells both in enriched and in non-enriched categories, suggesting heterogeneity within the population. These observations showed that the cells adopted very different and complex gene expression strategies to overcome the constraints and start to proliferate. Collectively, the ATAC-seq and RNA-seq studies revealed that early chromatin response to metabolic perturbation is followed by a reinforced transcription response at a later stage. Even though the chromatin opening is widespread in all conditions at 24 h, we observed certain heterogeneity between and within the conditions. More particularly, the ATAC profile in AOA-treated cells was markedly different compared with the other conditions. This tendency was reinforced when the transcriptome of the four conditions was compared at 96 h. To evaluate the potential long-term consequences of this metabolic priming, cytometry experiments were carried out at later time points.

Transitory metabolic perturbation has long-term effects on cell differentiation After the initial period of 96 h in the presence of inhibitors, cells were transferred to a fresh inhibitor-free culture medium for an additional 10 d. To assess the lineage commitment of the cells, the expression of several hematopoietic lineage markers (CD133, CD14, CD15, CD19, CD36, CD41, CD45) was measured by flow cytometry on days 4, 7, 10, and 14. The analysis on day 4 confirmed the CD133 expression pattern detected by cytometry (Fig 1B) and the high mortality rate in AOA- and 2-DG–treated cells already observed by time-lapse microscopy (Fig 1C). We found that the higher-than-normal mortality rates also persisted after day 4, even if the inhibitor was no longer present in the culture medium (Fig 4A). Importantly, we also discovered that the specific nature of transient metabolic perturbations preceding the initial fate determination influenced the differentiation pathways that the cells followed after the inhibitors were removed. Figure 4. Analysis of the cell differentiation potential in long-term in vitro cultures at days 4, 7, 10, and 14—simple markers. Results of several experiments are summarized as boxplots, displaying the proportion of positive cells for each individual marker. The Wilcoxon statistical test was performed on pairwise comparisons (control versus inhibitor). (A) Proportion of living cells for each condition over time. AOA-treated cells displayed high heterogeneity of sensibility in response to the inhibitor compared with the other conditions. (B) Proportion of cells displaying the individual markers on their membrane. CD133 is considered as a multipotent marker. CD14 and CD15 are associated with myeloid cells, respectively monocytes/macrophages and granulocytes/monocytes. CD19 is a marker commonly found on B lymphocytes and CD36 mostly on erythrocyte progenitors. CD41 is characteristic of platelets, and CD45 is present on the surface of all nucleated hematopoietic cells. The dynamic evolution of individual markers and their combinations is shown in Figs 4 and 5. In addition to the high mortality all along the experiment (Fig 4A), AOA-treated cells showed the biggest differences compared with the controls (Fig 4B). The CD133 level was already lower than in the controls and other treated cells on day 4 and remained low on day 7. AOA-treated cells exhibited relatively low expression levels of CD45 and CD36, and a fluctuating dynamic of CD15. The proportion of cells with the combination of CD45+ and CD36− associated with leukocyte (granulocyte and lymphocyte) differentiation was lower than in the control on days 4 and 7, but increased later. Within this group, the CD45+CD36−CD15+ cells typical for the granulocyte path were overrepresented during the first two time points and approached the control proportion in the later stages. The fraction of cells with typical monocytic markers was also variable. The CD45+CD36+ cells consistently showed lower representation at all time points compared with the control condition. However, the proportion of CD14+ monocytes within this population was significantly elevated on days 4 and 7 but dropped below the control level on days 10 and 14. Such a variable expression may reflect not only a change in the marker expression in the cells but also a variable proliferation capacity of the subpopulation. No erythrocyte progenitors were detected in AOA-treated cells; however, a substantial proportion of CD45−CD36− cells appear to persist over time. Overall, the differentiation of the AOA-treated cells appears to be truly disturbed even after the removal of the metabolic inhibitor. Figure 5. Analysis of the cell differentiation potential in long-term in vitro cultures at days 4, 7, 10, and 14—combined markers. Results of several experiments are summarized as boxplots displaying the proportion of positive cells for each combination of markers: CD45+CD36− for granulocytes and lymphocytes, CD45+CD36−CD15+ for granulocytic cells, CD45+CD36−CD19+ for B lymphocytes, CD45+CD36+ for monocytes and macrophages, CD45+CD36+CD14+ for monocytes, CD45−CD36+ mostly for erythrocyte progenitors, and CD45−CD36− for mature erythrocytes. The Wilcoxon statistical test was performed on pairwise comparisons (control versus inhibitor). Transient 2-DG treatment also strongly influenced the differentiation potential of the cells. These cells also had a higher death rate than the control cells. The CD36 marker showed a sharp transient increase on day 7 with more than 50% of the cell population expressing it. It is worth mentioning that CD36 is required for free fatty acid uptake and transition from glycolysis toward β-oxidation of fatty acids by undifferentiated hematopoietic cells (21). The expression of CD36 may represent a metabolic adaptation strategy that helps avoiding energy shortage because of the inhibition of glycolysis by increasing fatty acid oxidation (22). CD41+, CD45−CD36+, and CD45−CD36− cells are slightly more represented compared with controls. The most significant effect of the metabolic perturbation was observed on marker combinations representative of the myeloid and the lymphoid branches. There is a significant decrease in the number of CD45+CD36− cells starting from day 7 compared with the control group, although this decrease becomes less pronounced over time. However, the CD45+CD36−CD15+ granulocytes remain underrepresented within this population until day 14. In addition, there is a notable increase in the number of CD45+CD36+ cells on day 7. However, unlike what was observed with AOA treatment, the CD14+ cells within this population are underrepresented. As we have shown earlier, DON-treated cells recovered normal morphological phenotype and proliferation capacity from the initial metabolic stress caused by the inhibition of the glutaminase around 96 h (Fig 1B and C). Although we observed minor effects on the chromatin structure at 24 h (Fig 2) and on the gene expression profile at 96 h (Fig 3), these cells showed an overall similar pattern of commitment as the control cells as witnessed by the cell surface marker distributions (Figs 4 and 5). A potential explanation for this full recovery could be the fact that glutamine is a non-essential amino acid. These observations are in line with the pathway and GO analyses of the transcriptomes shown earlier. They indicate that a transitory perturbation of important metabolic pathways of glucose and glutamine use can modify the cell’s capacity to divide and differentiate long after the initial trigger is removed.