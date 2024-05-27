Submit Release
EU4Moldova hosts family festival in Ungheni

On 26 May, Ungheni Municipality hosted a Family Festival, organised with the support of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The event included a photo exhibition with 45 images demonstrating the achievements of EU and UNDP projects in Ungheni, and the support provided by other development partners.

At the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ stand, visitors could learn about EU and UNDP activities in the region and take part in a lottery to win special prizes. 

The ‘Bank of Ideas for Ungheni’ was also created as part of the event to collect the opinions and recommendations of citizens on possible projects to improve the city.

The Ungheni Family Festival took place within the framework of Europe Day 2024 celebrations in the Republic of Moldova.

