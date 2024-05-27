Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1003668
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 27, 2024 / 1017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Town of Milton
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, DLS
ACCUSED: Andrew J. Fortune
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2024 at approximately 1017 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police were monitoring traffic on Interstate 89 (I89) in the Town of Milton. While doing so, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was found to be traveling at 104 miles per hour. The operator was identified as Andrew J. Fortune, 24, of Barre, VT. Further investigation revealed Fortune had a criminally suspended license. Fortune was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024 / 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.