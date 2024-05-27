Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003668

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2024 / 1017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Town of Milton

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, DLS

ACCUSED: Andrew J. Fortune

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2024 at approximately 1017 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police were monitoring traffic on Interstate 89 (I89) in the Town of Milton. While doing so, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was found to be traveling at 104 miles per hour. The operator was identified as Andrew J. Fortune, 24, of Barre, VT. Further investigation revealed Fortune had a criminally suspended license. Fortune was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024 / 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.