UNITAR Focus on Capacity Building for Enhanced Communications and Visibility for DCoC/JA Signatories

27 May 2024, Online - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Djibouti Code of Conduct (DCoC) Secretariat proudly announce the inception of a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at bolstering capacity in visibility for the framework in the western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden. Central to this partnership is the enhancement of communications and visibility for the DCoC/JA. Effective communication is essential for raising awareness, engaging stakeholders, and promoting transparency. UNITAR and the DCoC Secretariat will focus on the following capacity-building initiatives to achieve these goals:

Training Programmes

Media Training: Providing media training for DCoC/JA media personnel to effectively engage with the press and conduct interviews.

Public Relations Workshops: Conducting workshops on public relations strategies to better manage communications and crises.

Development of Communication Materials

Informative Materials:  Training in the conceptualization of fact sheets, brochures, and regular newsletters to highlight key achievements and ongoing projects.

Digital Content: Funding the enhancement of the DCoC/JA website and expanding the use of social media platforms to reach a broader audience and engage with stakeholders in real time.

Media Engagement

Press Releases: Assist in building capacity by drafting press releases to announce significant developments and achievements.

Media Partnerships: Establishing partnerships with key media outlets to ensure consistent coverage of DCoC/JA activities.

