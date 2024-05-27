Submit Release
NSFAS briefs media on progress in NSFAS matters, 27 May

The NSFAS Administrator, Mr. Freeman Nomvalo, invites members of the media to a media briefing aimed at providing an update on progress relating to the disbursement of student allowances, student accommodation, and other related administrative reforms at the scheme.

This marks the first media briefing to be addressed by the NSFAS Administrator.

Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 27 May 2024
Time: 11:00- 14:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Cnr, Francis Baard & Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Members of the media can also use the following links to  follow  the media briefing online:

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries and RSVP:
Ms. Tsholofelo Zweni
Cell: 072 479 7760
E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

