EB5 Direct Investment Program: A Pathway to U.S. Permanent Residency

The EB5 Direct Investment Program offers a unique opportunity for foreign investors to obtain U.S. permanent residency through direct investment in a new or existing American business. Unlike the regional center program, EB5 Direct requires investors to take a hands-on approach in managing their investments, ensuring active participation in the business's operations.

To qualify for the EB5 Direct program, investors must meet specific criteria, which include a minimum investment amount and the creation of full-time jobs for U.S. workers. The program is designed to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.

Key Requirements to Qualify for EB5 Direct:

Investment Amount: Investors must invest a minimum of $1.05 million in a new commercial enterprise, or $800,000 if the investment is in a targeted employment area (TEA), which includes rural areas or regions with high unemployment rates.

Job Creation: The investment must create at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers within two years of the investor's admission to the United States as a Conditional Permanent Resident. The jobs must be direct, meaning they are created by the business receiving the investment.

Active Management: Investors must actively participate in the management of the business. This can be demonstrated by holding a position on the board of directors or taking an operational role within the company.

Business Type: The investment must be in a for-profit, new commercial enterprise established after November 29, 1990, or an existing business that is restructured or expanded through the investment.

Source of Funds: Investors must prove that their investment funds come from lawful sources. This requires thorough documentation, including tax returns, business records, and other financial statements.

The EB5 Direct Investment Program is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors seeking U.S. permanent residency while contributing to the American economy. By meeting the program's requirements, investors can obtain conditional permanent residency, which can later be converted to a permanent green card.

About EB5 Direct Investment Program

The EB5 Direct Investment Program facilitates direct investments by foreign nationals in U.S. businesses, providing a pathway to permanent residency. The program aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation across the United States by attracting significant foreign investment.