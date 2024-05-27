Suntrack to Transform the PV Market with Its Latest Technology

From June 19 to 21, the Intersolar trade fair in Munich will showcase disruptive new technological solutions for the photovoltaic market.

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 19 to 21, the Intersolar trade fair in Munich will showcase disruptive new technological solutions for the photovoltaic market.

Suntrack is leading this technological revolution in the photovoltaic sector with one million controllers deployed and a cumulative capacity of 50 GW.

Suntrack, the global leader in solar tracker controllers, has announced the unveiling of a new technological solution set to transform the photovoltaic market at the upcoming edition of Intersolar, taking place from June 19 to 21 in Munich, Germany.

Amid the solar market's expansion, which is expected to quintuple over the next five years, Suntrack has expanded its portfolio of products and services aimed at increasing availability, optimizing energy production, and ensuring the safety of tracker systems.

"Since we launched the first solar tracker controller in 2007, we have felt the responsibility to innovate daily and offer disruptive solutions to our customers. After months of work by our Design and Innovation teams, we will present at Intersolar the technological solution that will reshape the PV market," highlights Noemí Pérez, Suntrack's Chief Commercial Officer.

In addition to this launch, Suntrack's team of experts will address the most relevant topics for the solar industry at their stand (Hall A6, booth 310, Messe München) with technical conferences covering topics such as protection systems against extreme weather events, agrivoltaics, and algorithms for improving solar tracker efficiency.

Tech Keynotes Hall A6, Stand 310 (Messe München)

Wednesday, 06/19/2024

- 4:30 PM: Launch of Suntrack's new technological solution that will change the photovoltaic industry.

- 5:00 PM: Special afterwork & networking. Representatives from the photovoltaic industry will gather to celebrate the sector's growth and share experiences and learnings. Free entrance. (Beer, wine, food, and a live DJ session)

Thursday, 06/20/2024

- 10:00 AM: Severe Weather Protection System: The most extensive product and service ecosystem to enhance response to severe weather events, including hail, floods, extreme winds, and snow. In collaboration with Meteomatics.

- 11:00 AM: End-to-end Ecosystem for Agrivoltaics: Maximize power generation while prioritizing the needs of your crops. In collaboration with Insolight.

For more information: https://suntrack.p4q.com/intersolar-2024

About Suntrack

Suntrack, a photovoltaic technology leader, will reach one million controllers deployed in over 2,000 solar plants this year, representing an accumulated power of 50 GW. Suntrack was established in 2007 as part of the diversification strategy of the industrial group P4Q (headquartered in Spain). P4Q has recently strengthened its technological DNA by developing a wide range of proprietary products and services that combine over two decades of electronics expertise with cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Analysis. Notable products in their portfolio include Suntrack and Qassay, an innovative lateral flow reader for rapid testing.