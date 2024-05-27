Emerging Trends and Technologies in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market | DENSO Corporation, Aptiv, Lear

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive ECU market generated $87.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $142.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

An electronic control unit (ECU), also known as an electronic control module (ECM), is an embedded system in automotive electronics that controls one or more electrical systems or subsystems in a car or other motor vehicle. The significant applications of these control units in vehicle technology include, the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) due to the requirement to control driving operations. It can also control passive and active safety functions, such as airbags and automatic emergency braking, thus driving product adoption. Furthermore, expansion of distribution and dealership networks by manufacturers globally gained profits and strengthened their industry presence. For instance, in March 2020, Robert Bosch GmBH & Nikola Motor Company formed a partnership to develop a fuel cell truck, which provides higher computing power for advanced functions. The reducing number of independent units supports future innovations by delivering a scalable platform for the complex e/e architecture, which is essential to support the advanced features of Nikola's trucks.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐂𝐔 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the powertrain segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ADAS segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, the conventional segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in demand for automobiles, stringent safety regulations set by the government, increase in demand for advanced features in vehicles, and development related to manufacturing low-cost ECUs are expected to drive the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market. However, increase in complexity and number of the electronic control unit (ECUs) restrain the market growth. Furthermore, demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and the need for advanced driver assistance features provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the ADAS segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of mode, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market owing to higher CAGR.

Based on ECU Capacity, the 64 Bit segment is projected to lead the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market owing to higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

