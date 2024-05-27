TAIWAN, May 27 - President Lai meets US bipartisan congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul

On the morning of May 27, President Lai Ching-te met with a bipartisan congressional delegation from the United States led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul. In remarks, President Lai stated that the new administration will uphold the Four Commitments and actively implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan. The president said that Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries to jointly maintain regional peace, stability, and prosperous development. He expressed hope that with the delegation’s support, Congress will continue to assist Taiwan in strengthening our self-defense capabilities through legislative action, thereby advancing bilateral exchanges and cooperation. The president also expressed hope that the Taiwan-US double taxation issue will be resolved swiftly so as to further bilateral investment and industrial cooperation.

First, I want to thank US House Speaker Mike Johnson for his public congratulations so soon after my and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao’s inauguration. And I extend a warm welcome to Chairman McCaul, a long-time friend of Taiwan, who is leading this bipartisan delegation of prominent members of Congress on behalf of Speaker Johnson. This is the first US congressional delegation to visit since I took office, demonstrating your firm support for the new administration, as well as the people of Taiwan. I extend my sincere appreciation to you all.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act – a cornerstone in the development of Taiwan-US relations. Recently, Chairman McCaul and Representative Young Kim have both provided assistance by holding hearings on Taiwan. Representative Andy Barr, co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, as well as the other three co-chairs also proposed a resolution commemorating the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. And many members of the delegation expressed their support by cosigning it. Thank you again for this outpouring of friendship, and for supporting Taiwan through action.

Looking ahead, the new administration will uphold the Four Commitments, and actively implement our Four Pillars of Peace action plan. We will continue to deepen cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries to jointly maintain regional peace, stability, and prosperous development.

I deeply admire former President Ronald Reagan’s approach of “peace through strength.” Therefore, moving forward, I will enhance reform of and bolster national defense, demonstrating to the world the Taiwanese people’s determination to defend our homeland.

The delegation members here today, as members of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, are important Taiwan-friendly forces. With your support, I hope that Congress will continue to assist Taiwan in strengthening our self-defense capabilities through legislative action, thereby advancing bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

I would like to express my thanks for the strong support from Congress in passing into law the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024. This shows firm determination to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. I also want to thank Congress for promoting the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade. I hope that follow-up negotiations will soon yield results, as well as that the Taiwan-US double taxation issue will be resolved swiftly, so as to further bilateral investment and industrial cooperation. As we begin a new chapter, I am confident that Taiwan-US relations will steadily deepen, leading to ever more fruitful exchanges.

Chairman McCaul then delivered remarks, first saying on behalf of the delegation women ai Taiwan, which means “we love Taiwan.” He then congratulated President Lai on his election, saying that Taiwan is a thriving democracy, and this election proves it.

Chairman McCaul indicated that he visited President Lai in Taiwan a year ago when he was still vice president, and said he couldn’t be happier that Taiwan has the right man, at the right time, in the right place. He said the people of Taiwan have a brave and courageous leader in President Lai, and we can’t wait to work with him.

The chairman went on to say that this is the first official delegation to visit Taiwan following President Lai’s historic inauguration, and that they are here on behalf of Speaker Johnson to show that Congress, on a bipartisan basis, supports Taiwan. Chairman McCaul emphasized that we are stronger when we stand together, and that he likes to say, “Politics stop at the water’s edge.” That is certainly the case here, he said, as the delegation members are not here as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans in strong support of this beautiful island.

Chairman McCaul expressed agreement with President Lai when he said in his inaugural address, “… sovereignty lies in the hands of the people.” The chairman then stated that this year we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which guides our partnership and the US’s commitment to peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Chairman McCaul emphasized that three commitments in that historic legislation stand out to him: 1. to provide Taiwan with [arms] of a defensive character; 2. to make clear that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means; and 3. that the US shall maintain the capacity ... to resist any resort to force or [other forms of] coercion that would jeopardize the security ... of the people of Taiwan. That is what we stand for, and that is what we continue to stand for, he stated.

The chairman went on to say that just three days after President Lai’s inauguration, the forces of China conducted intimidating military exercises, demonstrating that they are not interested in taking Taiwan by peaceful means, as agreed to in the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979. He emphasized that all democracies must stand together against aggression and tyranny. Whether it’s [Vladimir] Putin in Russia, Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei] in Iran, or Chairman Xi [Jinping] next door to us in China, he said, an unholy alliance is eroding peace around the world. Not since World War II have we seen such blatant violence and naked aggression, he said.

Chairman McCaul indicated that Taiwan is an engine of innovation for democracies, and that by giving the Taiwanese people freedom and democracy, this small island transformed into a technological powerhouse. He said he is proud that initiatives like the Chips Act are deepening our already strong economic ties, emphasizing that 60 percent of international trade goes right through the Taiwan Strait, and over 90 percent of advanced semiconductor manufacturing is performed right here in Taiwan.

Chairman McCaul said we are also committed to resolving tax issues between our two economies to bring more US investment to Taiwan, and vice-versa. He said Americans and Taiwanese working side-by-side can supercharge emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing to enhance our prosperity and solve many of our societal issues.

The chairman then said that US General Douglas MacArthur once referred to Taiwan as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” to describe the physical island’s huge strategic significance and value. And what the Taiwanese people have built on this island is even more precious, he said, adding that it’s a democratic and technology marvel. He then said we must make sure that no one in their right mind would try to upset the peace that lets Taiwan thrive, and that America is and always will be a reliable partner. He said no amount of coercion or intimidation will slow down or stop the routine visits by Congress to Taiwan.

As Taiwan proves time and time again, the chairman said, the people on this island are resilient and can resist the CCP’s coercion. He said that Taiwan’s bravery and courage inspires the world as a beacon of hope and democracy, and that he looks forward to a great future, because together we can keep our commitment to peace and to prosperity.

The delegation also included Members of the House of Representatives Jimmy Panetta; Ms. Kim, who also chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific; Chrissy Houlahan, Joe Wilson, and Mr. Barr. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk.