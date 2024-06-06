AG Organica is expanding its extensive range of essential and carrier oils with ten new varieties
The increasing awareness and demand for essential oils are because of the potential health benefits of natural products.
A.G Organica is a leading supplier of high-quality essential oils and carrier oils, dedicated to promoting natural wellness and beauty products.”NOIDA, DELHI / NCR, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AG Organica is a pioneer name in the essential oil & carrier oil industry; we are excited to announce that we have added ten new essential oils to our line of products. Whether you are looking for hair growth, relaxation & pain relief oils, we are here to help you create these items. With experience of 30-plus years in this industry, we are leading the market with our pure and natural variety of 400-plus range of essential & carrier oils.
The Essential Oils Market size was valued at USD 20.19 billion in 2019 to USD 40.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031). With this high market growth, we aim to support upcoming brands by helping them build a strong brand identity rather than just running a business.
Our extraction process is based on collecting more natural essence rather than just delivering a product. We use cold press techniques in most oils to make them stand out and pure. We offer diverse formulations of a single oil variety to cater to different industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, aromatherapy, and food. Essential oils have been used for centuries to address various issues, such as hair loss, pain relief, and skin problems.
The increasing awareness and demand for essential oils are because of the potential health benefits of natural products. Customers show more interest in natural alternatives to synthetic fragrances and chemical-based products, prompting brands to focus on more natural products. This shift in customer interest is the reason for the adoption of essential oils in personal care, home care, and aromatherapy. The increasing demand for oils in skincare, haircare, and personal care products is evident. These oils are popular ingredients in natural and organic formulations due to their fragrance, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.
With the increasing awareness of personal well-being, aromatherapy is also a popular yet impactful way, which involves the use of essential oils market for healing purposes and has gained popularity as a complementary therapy for stress relief, relaxation, and mood enhancement. The growing awareness of essential and carrier oils has fueled the demand for natural treatments for various health concerns.
With spas, wellness centers, and aromatherapy treatments becoming integral parts of personal wellness, the demand for essential oils as key ingredients in multiple products has also increased. The ability to help in rejuvenation and provide relaxation is the main reason for the rapid growth of essential oils.
About AG Organica
AG Organica is devoted to manufacturing the purest and most natural variety of essential and carrier oils. With 30 years of experience, we are known for our high-quality products and competitive pricing. We can deliver in 162-plus nations as well. We believe in three core values: quality, sustainability, and integrity.
Our ingredients are directly sourced from farms. We also provide GCMS reports with our oils. We offer wholesale/bulk supply and private labeling services. We can provide your preferred oil in various formulations. AG Organica has a diverse line of products - essential oils, skincare solutions, and wellness items, all crafted with the best possible material & go through stringent quality checks. We deliver products that are ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly.
Our mission is to deliver quality products to brands that are new or trying to make their comeback in the market. At AG Organica, we believe in making small efforts to get better. Join us and build a brand. Experience the difference with AG Organica—where the brand achieves excellence.
