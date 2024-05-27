【Expand Korea market】MGTO will unveil roadshow in Seoul for two years in a row this Thursday (30 May)

MACAU, May 27 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Experience Macao roadshow in Korea

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out the four-day “Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” this Thursday (30 May), preceded by the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” on Wednesday (29 May). Korean residents and travel trade will be offered a wide picture of Macao’s destination appeal, as industry operators from both sides will connect and build partnerships, towards the city’s pursuit of international visitor markets.

Reach potential high-end visitors in Seoul’s prime district

Following the success of the first post-pandemic roadshow held in Seoul last year, MGTO is once again visiting Seoul this year to organize the Experience Macao roadshow in Korea for four days (30 May – 2 June). The roadshow will take the stage in Shinsegae Department Store – Gangnam Branch at the upscale center of the city, Gangnam District. The average daily volume of pedestrian flow exceeds 800,000 in the vicinity. With the total sales exceeding 2.3 billion US dollars in 2023, Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam is the top one department store in Korea and the third greatest in the world in terms of sales. Choosing this prime location for the roadshow, MGTO endeavors to capture the interest of potential high-end international visitors for vacation and spending in Macao.

Themed as “My Favorite Macao”, the roadshow will recreate the vibrant scene of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +”. Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao will hold booths that showcase the kaleidoscope of tourism elements and new tourism facilities in Macao and Hengqin.

Promote Macao’s tourism products through innovation + crossover

The event will partner with KAKAO PAY, a mobile payment service widely used by Koreans, to design and create roadshow gifts imbued with the attractions of Macao crossover KAKAO FRIENDS, the popular cartoon characters. To tap into the Korea visitor market, the Office will also collaborate with the largest online travel agency in Korea, GOOD CHOICE, encouraging Korean residents to play interactive games and buy discounted Macao tourism products online, including the special offers by Air Macau, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, Jin Air, Jeju Air and Air Busan.

Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar fosters business collaboration

The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” will unfold at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Wednesday (29 May) to strengthen business relations between Korea and Macao travel trade. To facilitate new collaborations, Korean industry delegates will be familiarized with Macao’s latest tourism and MICE trends, followed by a networking session with their Macao counterparts to forge partnerships and uncover market potential together for a mutual rise in visitor arrivals.

Korea back to ranking as the largest international visitor market

According to provisional visitor figures, Macao has registered over 190,000 (192,095) Korean visitor arrivals as of 21 May. Korea has climbed back to the highest rank among Macao’s top ten international markets. The above figure reached 93.9% of total visitor arrivals from Korea last year, and 52.0% of the level in the corresponding period of 2019.

Over the past year, MGTO’s market representative in Korea actively liaised with Korean airlines on the possibilities of resuming international air routes between Macao and Korea. Direct flights from Seoul and Busan to Macao have successively returned. The Office is therefore organizing another roadshow in Seoul to fuel destination marketing and highlight Macao’s appeal for Korean visitors.

Since travel restrictions were lifted in Macao last year, MGTO has kicked off the international marketing campaign in accord with the plans ahead, including online and offline advertisements, popular travel programs, roadshows, trade familiarization visits, travel fairs and so forth. Various promotional initiatives have unfolded successively in Southeast and Northeast Asia, to boost international visitations and the development of tourism and other related sectors in parallel with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification.