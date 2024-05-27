UM to hold Congregation on 2 June

MACAU, May 27 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the Congregation 2024 on Sunday 2 June at 4:00pm in the UM Sports Complex (N8) to present graduation certificates to graduates of the bachelor’s degree programmes. This year’s congregation will continue to be held in a hybrid format so that graduates and their families and friends from around the world can join in the joyous occasion online.

This year, a total of 1,718 undergraduate students from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology and Faculty of Social Sciences will receive their graduation certificates. Among them, 66 outstanding students from different faculties have completed the Honours College Certificate Programme.

On the day of the event, graduates will attend the ceremony in the Sports Pavilion. Families and friends with admissions tickets can watch the live stream of the ceremony in designated areas: the Training Hall of the Sports Complex (N8), the University Hall (N2), and the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1). In addition, the event will be live streamed on several online platforms for graduates and their families and friends who are unable to attend the ceremony. The live stream will be available on UM’s official website: https://www.um.edu.mo/news/umtv/, WeChat channel: 澳大此刻, Weibo account: 澳門大學, and YouTube channel: University Of Macau.

Those attending the ceremony can reach the UM campus by public transport: taxi, bus route No 71 or 73 from the Macao peninsula, or bus route No 72 or 701X from Taipa. For those who prefer to drive, parking spaces will be also available at the outdoor car park P1A near the UM Stadium (N9), and visitor car parks P3, P5, and P6. For more details, please visit the UM Registry website at https://reg.um.edu.mo/graduation/congregation/current-year/general-information/.