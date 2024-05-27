EUAM conducts training for Ukrainian police officers and prosecutors on effective interviewing techniques

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine has conducted a series of trainings on effective interviewing techniques for various partners, including the Council of Prosecutors and the National Police of Ukraine (NPU).

The training focused on a structured recruitment process that assesses staff efficiency, tackles biases, and strengthens transparency and integrity, ultimately enhancing public trust. Over two days, participants learned about the phases of the selection process and best practices through practical exercises and case studies.

The course aimed to enhance knowledge of the selection process and share EU best practices on the matter.

Kirsten Joppe, the Head of the EUAM Governance Component, said the training was especially relevant for Ukraine due to wartime challenges, reconstruction efforts and European integration.

“The ongoing war has increased the level of pressure on the law enforcement agencies’ staff. Our task is to support you in developing new skills and knowledge to deal with the enormous challenges that Ukraine faces now,” she added.

