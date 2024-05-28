Cannes Hosts the Resounding Success of the Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards by Porterium & Digital Fashion Magazine

Digital Fashion and Crypto Awards by Porterium and DFMag during the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Incorporating digital fashion is essential to stay relevant, engaging younger generations with innovative, immersive, and interactive experiences.” — Liliya Rogova Tippetts, Founder of PORTERIUM & Digital Fashion Diva LAGANZA

CANNES, FRANCE, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo: @cherepanov.timur

The highly anticipated Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards, held at a Secret Private Location in Cannes during the 77th Cannes Film Festival, were a resounding success. The event, curated by fashion tech and media entrepreneur Liliya Rogova Tippetts, founder of PORTERIUM, Monaco 1st Wed3 Fashion, Design & Art Marketplace, alongside DIGITAL FASHION MAGAZINE, founded by the acclaimed Digital Fashion Diva & Visionaire, LAGANZA brought together industry luminaries and innovators for an evening of elegance, innovation, and luxury.

The ceremony celebrated nominees from international independent fashion brands, influencers, blockchain and crypto icons & metaverse pioneers. Notable guests included HM Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, Hofit Golan, celebrity Victoria Silvstedt among few.

The event honored Best VSD Digital Fashion Academy of the Year and awarded Liliya Rogova Tippetts for her innovative integration of the metaverse into Porterium traditional fashion marketplace.

The winners in the realm of Digital Fashion Awards were:

-Phygital Excellence & Innovative Photographer of the Year: Stanislav Bartnikas

-Metaverse Vanguard: GUCCI COSMOS

-Top Digital Fashion Application: Dress X

-Most Innovative Metaverse: DEXART

-Breakthrough in Digital Fashion and Crypto Art: INITE

-Top Gallery in Digital Fashion: FT NFT Gallery

-Best Digital Ukrainian Singer: Metaverse singer KRIVETS

-Fashion Tech Collaboration: Fashion Factor – Yoona AI – Elena Butko Art

In a nod to innovation, the ceremony celebrated leaders in the crypto and Web3 sector nominating following winning Awards:

-Digital Currency Icon Excellence: Brock Pierce

- Crypto & Blockchain Trailblazer Achievement Award and the Blockchain Innovator of the Year: Amandeep Midha

-Crypto Master and Finance Iconic Achievement: Ekaterina Santorina

- Digital Asset Visionary Award and the Blockchain Influencer of the Year: Dr. Levan Bodzashvili

-Crypto-Chic Numerology in crypto, fashion, and personal branding: Olga Davis

Porterium X Emirates Fashion Week Fashion Awards went to following winners:

-Rising Star Designer of the Year: NG Design

-Accessory Virtuoso & Accessory Designer of the Year: Colibra Polska

-Green Fashion Icon: Mary Redenkovich of Lavishly Appointed

-Couture Maven: Pritam Nayak Couture

-Vanguard Fashion Innovation: Ev Bessar

-Socially Responsible Designer: Wood Belt

- Fashion Empowerment Recognition and the Timeless Elegance: Judy Green

-Middle Eastern Fashion Icon: Feryam Brand

-Eco-Luxury Vanguard: Beth & Mishka

-Middle Eastern Rising Star of Modest Luxury: Fine Couture by Fatma Essa

- Bridal & Special Occasion Gowns Couture Visionary: Suvarsha Vengurlekar

-Eco-Artisan Advocate: Olympea Jewelry

-Mindful Fashion Excellence: Yana Shine

- Next Generation Designer of the Year: Miss March

-Star-Studded Collaboration: Marli Dresses' "Wild Life" capsule with celebrity Victoria Silvstedt

-Top Modelling Agency on the French Riviera 2024: Margaux Model Agency

Winners in the creatives and entrepreneurs category were recognized for their savvy blend of fashion and business acumen:

-Ultimate Fashion Icon: Marina Majoie

-Luxury Stylist Excellence: Tharaa Al Sayed

-Fashion Entrepreneur Empowerment: Elisa Belarex

-Talent & Entrepreneurship Person of the Year: Aria Walton

-Philanthropic Fashion Icon: Keni Silva

-Excellence in Bronze Sculpture: Rebecca Setareh

-Porterium Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year: Patricia Gloria Contreras

-Empowerment Icon: Fashion Lover, Fraud Fighter, Women's Advocate: Ayleen Charlotte (known from the Tinder Swindler Netflix documentary)

-Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year: Masha Abramovich

-Fashion Model of the Year: Ana Maria Bari

-Standout Vocalist of the Fashion Runway: Svetlana S-Feniks

-Avante-Garde Fashion Model: Elena Kugel

-Fashion Collaboration Excellence: Audrey Bouette Tiger with "LemonLunar”

-Top Trendsetter: expert blonde stylist for fashion-forward looks: Ashaeva Laila

-Rising Star in Fashion Content Creation & Photography: Kristina Stets

-Best Hair Extension Expert on the Fashion Runway: Alina Leshchynska

-Beauty & Business Brilliance: Natalia De Graaf-Smolska

-Social Impact Influencer: Veronika Denissova

-Best Dance Performance on the Fashion Runway: Miroslava Lisihun

The event showcased Porterium and VSD Meta Couture, astonishing guests with their digital fashion performance. As the metaverse sponsor, DEXART, founded by Anatoli Ille and Anton Elston, presented its AI characters, redefining engagement and highlighting metaverse innovation.

Julia Berisset, a PR expert, was a key strategic partner, with Glam Monte Carlo managing beauty preparations. KMUniverse, led by Jacques Durand, was the main event sponsor.

The Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards by Porterium and DFMag celebrated innovation in fashion, cryptocurrency, and entrepreneurship, highlighting visionaries and pioneers shaping the digital era into a boundless future.

Digital Fashion by VDS Meta Couture